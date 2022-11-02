Amazon Buys Rights For Teen Basketball League Overtime Elite—Expanding Further Into Live Sports

Topline

Amazon announced Wednesday it acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to Overtime Elite, a social media-focused basketball league for teenagers, as Amazon expands its sports footprint and the startup league Picks up yet another notable investor.

Amazon has added another league to its live sports portfolio. Getty Images

Key Facts

The company also said it took part in Overtime Elite parent Overtime’s Series D funding round in August, joining Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, rapper Drake, NBA stars like Kevin Durant and private equity firm Blackstone. It’s yet another investment into live sports from Amazon, which also airs select NFL, WNBA, MLB and British Premier League games exclusively on Prime. Amazon will broadcast 20 games per season for the next three years, the first of which will come Friday. Prime will also film players for a reality series slated to debut next year in the mold of Netflix’s Drive to Survive following Formula One Racers and HBO’s Hard Knocks following NFL teams.

Big Number

$500 million. That’s Overtime’s valuation following its latest $100 million funding round led by Liberty Media, Formula One’s parent company.

Key Background

Overtime Elite is the latest high-profile move from Amazon to break into live sports, most notably spending more than $1 billion annually to exclusively air the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts. Founded in 2016, Overtime built a large following on social media before launching its trademark league last year. Overtime Elite pays its 16 to 19-year-old players a minimum salary of $100,000, luring top recruits away from college on the promise of financial security and exposure. Overtime’s rise to prominence comes even as competition for young players before they become eligible for the NBA heats up, as marketing deals for college athletes became legal last summer. 19-year-old wins Amen and Ausar Thompson are Overtime Elite’s most notable stars, and each are expected to go in the early first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

