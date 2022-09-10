Amazing Rose Lavelle Goal Secures Late Draw For Reign

In case you haven’t been paying attention for the last five years, Rose Lavelle is very good. At times, it seems the attacking midfielder and Skyline Chili stan can score whenever she damn well pleases. On Friday night, she was damn well pleased and scored an all-time banger to secure a late 2-2 draw for OL Reign.

After Alyssa Naeher stood on her head to keep Chicago in the match in the first half, the Red Stars took the lead through a 68th-minute penalty. With both teams neck-and-neck in the playoff hunt, Lavelle couldn’t let her side lose a six-pointer and went full beast mode to net an 80th-minute equalizer.

The USWNT star picked up a pass from Megan Rapinoe on the edge of the center circle before darting towards the box. After shrugging off the challenge from a defender, she unleashed a vicious shot Naeher had no chance to stop.

Rose Lavelle Goal vs. Chicago Red Stars

Simply STUNNING from @roselavelle to level for @OLReign! #RGNvCHI | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/tCo7slE4TL

Yeah, she’s good.

The equalizer helped fifth-place Reign remain one point ahead of sixth-place Red Stars. The top six teams make the playoffs, and Angel City is right on the cusp two points behind Chicago with two games in hand.

Despite making the pass from her own half, Rapinoe was credited with the assist. She now has four on the season, trailing only Chicago’s Mal Pugh (five) in the NWSL.

Although in the middle of the pack in the standings, the OL Reign are set up well for a run in the Playoffs with Rapinoe and Lavelle leading the way. Canada striker Jordyn Huitema scored her first NWSL goal on Friday night as well after spending her early career in France.

Below are the full-match highlights of what was an enthralling match at Lumen Field, including goals for Chicago from Ella Stevens and Danielle Colaprico.

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars Highlights