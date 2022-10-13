Amazing Goal from Jackets’ Sillinger Wiped Out by Challenge

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger scored an incredible goal against the Carolina Hurricanes that was disallowed after a Coach’s Challenge for offside.

Sillinger carried the puck through the neutral zone, losing control as he battled through two Canes defenders. They recovered the puck in the attacking zone, beating two more Carolina players before firing the puck past goaltender Frederik Andersen to give Columbus a 2-1 lead.

It was an impressive display of speed, skill, and stickhandling. Unfortunately, it was also offside.

While players can precede the Puck into the Offensive zone, they can only do so if they have possession and control. From Rule 83:

A player controlling the Puck who shall cross the line ahead of the Puck shall not be considered “off-side,” provided he had possession and control of the Puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.

In this case, the NHL’s Situation Room – in consultation with linesmen Julien Fournier and Ben O’Quinn – determined that Sillinger was unable to maintain control as he entered the zone.

Here’s the official explanation from the NHL’s Situation Room:

Video review determined that Columbus’ Cole Sillinger preceded the Puck into the Offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the Puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

Blue Jackets head Coach Brad Larsen agreed with the call.

“It’s offside,” Larsen told the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s a good call. They never had control of the puck. I thought that was the right call.”

Unfortunately for Columbus, they were held off the scoresheet for the remainder of the game, falling to Carolina 4-1.

The Carolina Hurricanes went 4-for-9 (44%) on Coach’s Challenges last season. Head Coach Rod Brind’amour and his staff are incredible 9-for-10 (90%) are offside challenges since he took over behind the Canes bench in 2018.

Officials for the game were referees Kyle Rehman (#10) and Kendrick Nicholson (#30) with linesmen Julien Fournier (#56) and Ben O’Quinn (#91).

