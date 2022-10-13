Amaya’s Late Goal Sends High Point Past Campbell in Buies Creek

BUIES CREEK, NC – The High Point University men’s soccer team picked up three points in the Big South standings with a 1-0 win over Campbell. Freshman Jefferson Amaya scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute off a free kick to secure the win.

Site: Eakes Athletic Complex

Score: High Point 1, Campbell 0

Records: High Point (5-3-4, 3-0-2), Campbell (7-3-3, 3-1-1)

Head Coach Zach Haines : “It’s a great rivalry. We’ve had a lot of great games with Campbell over the last several years, and as far as our performance tonight, I thought it was right up there with the best and one of the better performances in my time at High Point just in terms of the guys giving their everything with and without the ball. They defended their box well, we pressed well, we got after it in transition, and did well in the build to create chances. So it was a complete performance and, I thought, a deserved result.”

With the win, Haines has now posted a 23-1-5 (.879) record in conference play, his only loss occurring in his first season in November 2019. High Point also extended its Big South regular season win streak on the road, its 27th-straight win or tie over a conference opponent dating back to September of 2016.

The Panthers pressed early, as Kaya Ignacio tallied the first shot on goal within the first two minutes of action.

Holden Trent kept the Camels off the board, recording his fourth shutout of the season, as Campbell tallied his first and only shot on goal in the 44th minute.

The Panther defense helped HPU shutout Campbell in its third consecutive regular season matchup, dating back to the 2019 season.

Playing a gritty second half, High Point drew a foul late in the match from beyond the penalty area and gave Amaya the opportunity off the set piece. Taking the shot, he found open space in the lower right corner of the goal to give the Panthers the 1-0 advantage with just over three minutes remaining.

Up Next: High Point travels to No. 7 Maryland on Monday for a 7:00 pm kickoff in College Park. The match will mark the Panthers’ third top-25 opponent faced this season.



