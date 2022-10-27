Amateur soccer league expanding to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – A developmental soccer league is expanding and will field a team in Sarasota in 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

The Sarasota team, which has yet to be named, will be part of USL League Two, a developmental league made up of elite amateurs. League Two is part of the United Soccer League, a program that feeds Amateur players to the professional ranks.

The team will play in the league’s Southeast Division, comprised of Florida-based clubs, including Tampa Bay United and The Villages SC. The season will run from May to July.

The club, which will play its games at Sarasota High School’s Charlie Cleland Stadium, will be operated by Sarasota Professional Soccer LLC, led by sports entrepreneur and former professional Coach Marcus Walfridson, with support from Audigr Group Inc.

Fans are invited to help shape the club’s identity, name, colors and crest through a Name the Team competition on the club’s temporary website, sarasotausl.com. The club plans to unveil its brand in January 2023.

Exclusive season ticket packages are available for purchase along with more information about the club at sarasotausl.com.

To find out more about USL League Two, visit uslleaguetwo.com and follow the league on social media at @USLLeagueTwo.

