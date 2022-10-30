Amarillo Globe-News Girls Basketball Rankings: Preseason Top-10

1. GRUVER

Yes, Bailey Maupin is now at Texas Tech. The Lady Hounds are still the reigning state champions, still have reigning AGN Coach of the Year Trent Lankford and return AGN Super Team member Brenna Butler — who had a case for our preseason MVP. The Lady Hounds are the top team in the Panhandle until they aren’t.

2. AMARILLO HIGH

The Lady Sandies were the only other team in the Panhandle to make it to the state tournament last year. They fell in the semifinals to Frisco Memorial, but they brought back McKenzie Smith who had a strong case to be our Preseason MVP. Smith along with Jada Graves, Taytum Bell, and Lacey Rice should give AHS another formidable team.

3. VALLEY

The Lady Patriots made the regional Finals before falling to Sands last season. They return two members of the AGN Super Team and should be in prime position to compete once again.

4. WELLINGTON

The Lady Rockets advanced to the regional Finals last year where they lost to some team named Gruver. Charley Wilbur, Asia Shrubs and Presley Kane all return after putting up impressive seasons last year. Wellington should be poised for another run.

5. CANYON

The Lady Eagles made the regional semis last year and return All-District players in Abree Winfrey and Ta’Leeyah Green. Co-Newcomer of the Year Jaylee Moss also returns for her sophomore season, so Canyon looks like a safe bet to make another go at it.

6. BUSHLAND

The Lady Falcons boast our preseason MVP Emma Troxell. The senior averaged a double-double last year and is committed to Abilene Christian. After Guiding Bushland to the regional quarterfinals last year, she’ll look to take them even further in her last season.

7. NAZARETH

The Swiftettes advanced to the regional semis last season and returned Harley Gerber and Presley Wheeler. Wheeler missed much of last season, but averaged eight points per game when healthy. The pair will look to guide Nazareth even further in their junior seasons.

8. CANADIAN

The Wildcats are practically starting over from scratch after graduating four starters. Still, they went 35-2 and made the regional Finals last season and return All-District performer Brooklyn Cochran along with district Newcomer of the Year Tana Davis. Canadian should still be a Threat this year.

9. SPRINGLAKE-EARTH

Regional quarterfinalists last season, the Lady Wolverines return the district Offensive MVP (Halee Tascano) and Defensive MVP (Taytum Goodman). That duo should lead them back to the postseason once more.

10. CLARENDON

The Lady Broncos reached the regional quarterfinals last season and brought back a formidable duo in Makenna Shadle and Baylee Gabel. If those two continue to elevate their game in their senior seasons, look for Clarendon to make some noise.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT …

Randall made the regional quarterfinals and return the AGN Newcomer of the Year in Saddie Sanchez … Tascosa has new head Coach Chris Summrall, Daizjia Oages Returns after a solid year and Avery Carter (All-State as a freshman) is back after missing last year with an injury … Miami made the regional quarterfinals and brought back one of the best players in the Panhandle in Mercedes Hartwig … Grace Sims Returns to lead a Panhandle Squad that made the regional quarterfinals.