Amarillo Globe-News Boys Soccer Preseason Super Team, 2023

Amarillo Globe-News Boys Soccer Preseason Super Team, 2023

STARTING XI

GC: Diego Reyes, Sr., Canyon

Had two clean sheets with 18.5 saves per game last season and has had 26 saves in four scrimmages this year with a shutout of Tascosa. Was district goalkeeper of the year.

DF: Ever Martinez, Sr., Pampa

First team all-district, District Defensive MVP, District Player of the Year and all-state second team last year. Harvesters had 10 shutouts last season, thanks in large part to his efforts.

DF: Amel Hadzisabic, Sr., Randall

Had three goals and seven assists last year, but defense is where he shines. At press time, the weekend of Jan. 6, the Raiders had five shutouts on the year thanks to the back end of the defense.

Canyon Randall's Amel Hadzisabic (6) looks to pass during a non-district game Tuesday January 4th, against Lubbock-Cooper in Canyon, TX. Trevor Fleeman/For Amarillo Globe-News.

DF: Fabian Garcia, Sr., Caprock

First team all-district at center back helped Longhorns pull off 10 shutouts last year. Also had a goal and an assist.

MF: Gabriel Castrejon, Sr., Palo Duro

First team all-district performer had nine goals and seven assists last year and helped Palo Duro reach the state semifinals.

MF: Jack Cung, Jr., Tascosa

Was Amarillo Globe-News Newcomer of the Year last season, and is expected to provide a defensive presence once again.

MF: Antonio Baca, So., West Plains

In scrimmages this year, Baca had one goal and three assists. Head Coach Hugo Aguillon called Baca, “one of our best all-around players.”

MF: Colten Parker, Sr., Randall

Three-year varsity starter and team captain for the Raiders, from the back line to the midfield. Is expected to be a team leader.

FW: Justin Martinez, Sr., Pampa

Martinez is an Offensive weapon, scoring 57 goals, including nine in the Playoffs en route to garnering District Offensive MVP last season shows how great he is. One of the top scorers in the Panhandle last season.

Amarillo High's Braeden Williamson (2) dribbles the ball against Lubbock-Cooper on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Lubbock-Cooper in Woodrow, Texas. [Justin Rex/For A-J Media]

FW: Adrian Ruiz, Sr., Palo Duro

Carrillo gets most of the headlines, but Ruiz helped make many of those goals happen with 20 assists last year. However, Ruiz is special in his own right as a scorer. He had 25 last year en route to a first team all-district selection.

FW: Braeden Williamson, Sr., Amarillo High

Led the way for the Sandies last year with 18 goals and four assists. That was enough to earn him an all-district selection and a spot on this list.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button