Amar’e Stoudemire’s case for the Basketball Hall of Fame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Making it into the Hall of Fame is an achievement that most professional athletes dream of when they start their careers. Amar’e Stoudemire is no different. Being in the Basketball Hall of Fame means a player has done remarkable things in their career.

In the NBA, there have been players that immediately made a mark in the game of basketball. For example, the late Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout those years, he accomplished a ton of accolades that helped him become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. What’s more, his efforts internationally fueled his case in making it to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

During the past few years, we’ve managed to see former NBA players who weren’t as impactful as Bryant make it into the hall. Players like Maurice Cheeks, Chris Webber and Sidney Moncrief were able to solidify their Legacy by being named Hall of Famers. Don’t get me wrong, I respect the players that I’ve mentioned. The only thing for me is if they got recognized, other players with similar resumes should too.

Amar’e Stoudemire had an incredible career in the NBA. It’s a shame his career declined and got cut short due to his injuries. However, they still deserve to receive the highest honor in basketball.

Amar’e Stoudemire’s Hall of Fame probability

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No words can express how great Amar’e Stoudemire was when he was still in the league. Coming out of high school, Stoudemire wowed fans with his insane athleticism and youthful vigor. Selected by the Phoenix Suns back in 2002 with the ninth pick, he helped revolutionize Suns basketball. As a rookie, he was part of an early Big Three with Shawn Marion and Stephon Marbury. Even though they were the eighth seed back in the 2003 playoffs, they showed a ton of promise.

After a remarkable initial season, the 6-foot-10 forward was awarded the Rookie of the Year.

In his third season, with the return of Steve Nash to the Suns, he blossomed into an All-Star. While he was with the Phoenix Suns, Stoudemire fueled the iconic “Seven Seconds or Less” offense. It’s the type of play that helped popularize the fast-paced offenses that teams in the NBA use a lot today. The high-flying big man became a huge part of some iconic matchups between Phoenix and its rivals. The 2000’s were legendary because of the Battles inside the paint, and STAT Flew above his adversaries. Although the Suns fell short numerous times during that period, Stoudemire and his Squad never backed down. Their high-level of offense was a challenge to many of their foes.

Amar’e Stoudemire stats (2003-10): 21.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 54% shooting

After eight fruitful seasons in the desert, the six-time All-Star took his talents to New York and joined the Knicks. His years with the Knicks weren’t as decorated as his days with the Suns. Only appearing in one All-Star game while playing for New York, the former Rookie of the Year started to decline. His final four seasons with the Knicks were packed with injuries. While his numbers weren’t that terrible, his health didn’t help improve his production on the floor.

After getting waived by New York in 2015, the former All-NBA forward signed with the Dallas Mavericks. He spent one last season in the NBA with the Miami Heat before ultimately deciding to play overseas. They joined Hapoel Jerusalem, and helped them win the Israeli Basketball League Cup.

Although already years removed from his glory days in the NBA, the undersized big didn’t stop from playing the game. They joined the Tri State in the BIG3 league, the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, and Maccabi Tel Aviv. It’s obvious that Stoudemire’s love for the game is what keeps him going forward. Even though his body wasn’t on the same page with him, the former All-Star pushed through and found success in other leagues.

Amar’e Stoudemire ended his NBA career with six All-Star selections, five All-NBA team selections, an All-Rookie team, and a Rookie of the Year award. Internationally, Stoudemire achieved significant feats. They won gold back in the FIBA ​​Americas Championship in 2007 and a Bronze medal in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. It’s not as impactful as gold, but finishing third isn’t bad sometimes. In the Israeli league, Stoudemire became a Champion twice, Finals MVP twice, a two-time All-Star, and was part of the All-EuroCup Second Team.

Amar’e Stoudemire deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Although not as decorated as the other Hall of Famers that came before him, Stoudemire has a legitimate case of being immortalized. People should look at the bigger picture, which is Stoudemire’s overall basketball career. Even if his international accomplishments aren’t as impactful as the ones he got in the NBA, he has a strong case of etching his Legacy in Springfield.

After all, it’s called the Basketball Hall of Fame. So, his Awards from the Israeli league should fuel his HOF case. Until then, the only thing we can do is wait. But even if he doesn’t get the call, true Phoenix Suns fans know how valuable and impactful Amar’e Stoudemire is.