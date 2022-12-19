Amar’e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly hitting daughter

Former 15-year NBA Veteran Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by The Miami Herald, Stoudemire allegedly struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. The report did not identify which of Stoudemire’s two daughters, ages 17 and 14, was hit.

Stoudemire allegedly confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call, according to the police report. When she denied it, he told her, “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report says.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to the home, picked up the two girls and their two brothers, and contacted the police.

The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, they told them the teenage girl “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent.

Stoudemire denied the allegation against him in a statement posted on social media Sunday night.

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children,” Stoudemire wrote. “I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your Grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

No attorney for Stoudemire is listed in court records. His Instagram page shows he had received his Master’s degree earlier Saturday from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire won the Rookie of the Year award with the Phoenix Suns after the 2002-03 season. After eight seasons with Phoenix, he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he played for five years. He finished his NBA career with one season each with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat before playing in Israel. He Retired in 2017.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams and averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.