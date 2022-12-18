Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested for allegedly punching daughter

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning for an alleged incident against one of his teenage daughters, according to a report.

According to Miami-Dade court records, Stoudemire was booked early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery. He is due to appear in court Jan. 17 and his bond was set at $1,500, per court records.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the daughter told the police that Stoudemire, 40, struck her with enough force to draw blood.

According to the Herald, police were dispatched to Stoudemire’s Condominium in Miami’s Brickell Key at around 10 pm Saturday night in response to an alleged custody dispute. Per the report, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire, said she received a photo from her daughter “which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

When the police arrived, an Officer stated they “observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” per the Herald.

Citing the police report, the Miami Herald reported that the alleged victim told the police she had arrived at her father’s Condominium at around 8 pm While there, the victim was called by her grandmother. When the daughter answered “What?,” she told police that Stoudemire “rushed inside her room and asked her why she was giving attitude.”

The Herald reported that police said the alleged victim denied having an attitude and that Stoudemire “then responded with ‘You’re talking back again’ and punched her on the right side of her jaw.” The Miami Herald said police said Stoudemire slapped her face, leading to a bloody nose and “and continued slapping her on the left side of her body.”

Stoudemire then told police that the daughter called her mother to pick her up “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” per the Herald.

Stoudemire then exercised his right to remain silent, according to the Herald.

Stoudemire played 14 seasons in the NBA, earning five All-NBA selections and six All-Star Game appearances. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2002-03 and averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game over his career. He played for the Phoenix Suns (2002-10), New York Knicks (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015) and Miami Heat (2015-16).