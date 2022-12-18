Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested for allegedly punching daughter

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning for an alleged incident against one of his teenage daughters, according to a report.

According to Miami-Dade court records, Stoudemire was booked early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery. He is due to appear in court Jan. 17 and his bond was set at $1,500, per court records.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the daughter told the police that Stoudemire, 40, struck her with enough force to draw blood.

According to the Herald, police were dispatched to Stoudemire’s Condominium in Miami’s Brickell Key at around 10 pm Saturday night in response to an alleged custody dispute. Per the report, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire, said she received a photo from her daughter “which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested for allegedly punching daughter

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Follow every game: Latest NBA Scores and Schedules

When the police arrived, an Officer stated they “observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” per the Herald.

Citing the police report, the Miami Herald reported that the alleged victim told the police she had arrived at her father’s Condominium at around 8 pm While there, the victim was called by her grandmother. When the daughter answered “What?,” she told police that Stoudemire “rushed inside her room and asked her why she was giving attitude.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button