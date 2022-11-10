Amanda Muse Signs NLI to Join UCLA Women’s Basketball

LOS ANGELES – Amanda Muse signed her National Letter of Intent to play for UCLA Women’s Basketball Wednesday, the first in her graduating high school class to join the Bruins. The 6-foot-4 post player committed to the Bruin program on May 25, 2022 as announced on her personal Twitter page, and she officially signed with the team Wednesday in a ceremony at her northern California high school, Heritage.

“Amanda Muse is elite. Period. She’s an elite athlete who I think is just scratching the surface of her potential,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Head Women’s Basketball Coach. “She’s also an elite student, especially in the areas of science and engineering, she’s going to fit in great with our UCLA community academically.”

The Brentwood, Calif., native stays close to home with Wednesday’s signing, and she is Close’s third Recruit from California in the past two years. Muse will join Californians London Jones and Gabriela Jaquez on the Squad as part of UCLA’s in-state talent.

“Muse is an elite person who wants to use her platform to make the people around her better,” said Close. “We couldn’t get a more complete ‘I Am Woman’ to be added to our program as Amanda Muse.”

While she will be staying in California, Muse also shares strong family connections to the UCLA coaching staff. Amanda won’t be the first Muse under Cori Close ; Amy Muse, Amanda’s mother, was coached by the current UCLA head coach for her senior year when Close was an assistant for UC Santa Barbara. Close and the Elder Muse were teammates for one year up in Santa Barbara before Close began her coaching career. Amy was also teammates with associate head coach Shannon LeBeauf in high school.

Muse Ranks No. 32 in espnW’s HoopGurlz high school rankings for the class of 2023 and is fifth among her post player peers. Muse looks to add depth among the bigs in Westwood, which has seen depleted stretches in recent history due to injury. The California native averaged 17.1 points and 10 rebounds with a whopping 4.2 blocks per game during her junior season, helping her team to a 17-8 campaign.