Amad needs to stop trying to score a ‘perfect goal’, says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes Manchester United loanee Amad needs to stop trying to score the ‘perfect goal’.

On the eve of last night’s Championship Clash against Blackpool, Mowbray had urged the ‘supremely talented’ Ivory Coast international to become more ruthless in front of goal and improve his end product.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager wants the 20-year-old to add goals and assists to his game.

Mowbray handed the former Atalanta youngster his first start for the Black Cats in last night’s 0-0 draw against The Tangerines.

Amad found space in the box from a through ball but attempted to beat another defender instead of shooting before being crowded out.

Amad needs to stop trying to score ‘perfect goal’

Sunderland and Manchester United’s number 16 was brought off after 58 minutes having had one attempt on goal blocked.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about Amad’s performance, Mowbray said: “We need him to shoot more. It’s something I tell him every single day.

“It’s almost as if he wants to score a brilliant perfect goal. He faints to shoot, sits somebody down, skips passed the next one, faints to shoot and the goalie Dives and he rolls it in the corner. We all then go ‘wow’.

“He’s in the middle of the box on his favored left foot ten yards out. He has just got to Smash that in, and he Waits for the defender to come so he can skip passed him.”

With Mowbray warning Amad that “you can’t just look good, you have to be good”, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Ivorian is given another chance to Impress from the start against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Sunderland head coach concluded: “He has to learn and we have to keep telling him. Football is a game of repetition and trying to create good habits.

“He’s on that journey with us and probably why he is out on loan from his parent club because they need to teach the players if you get a chance in tight games at the top level, you have to take your chances. Not just look good, you have to be good.”

