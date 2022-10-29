Alyssa Ustby using experience to her advantage

After spending time with Team USA during the offseason, Alyssa Ustby returns in hopes of using her experience to help the UNC Women’s basketball team.

Not many student-athletes can say that they had the same type of offseason as UNC Women’s basketball standout Alyssa Ustby.

The Rochester, Minnesota native earned a spot with Team USA, as she competed in various 3X3 style tournaments. Competing with, and against, some of the best Talent in the world, Ustby gained some valuable experiences that should help her improve her game even more.

After a run to the Sweet 16, Ustby and the Tar Heels had even bigger aspirations heading into the 2022-2023 season. As she continues to make a name for herself, Ustby’s production will go a long way in helping the UNC Women’s basketball program reach the goals they have in place.

2021-2022 Season In Review

After spending the majority of her freshman season as a starter, Ustby took on a full-time starter role as a sophomore.

Not only did she increase her scoring by three points a game, but also improved in other areas as well. As the team’s second-leading scorer, Ustby led the Tar Heels with 8.6 rebounds per game while recording a team-best 54 steals.

For her strong sophomore season, Ustby was named to the All-ACC second team.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

Regarded as one of the top small forwards in the country, Ustby is expected to have an even better season for the UNC Women’s basketball program.

With her offseason experience, plus her knowledge from her first two years on campus, she’s in a prime position to increase her stats from a season ago. Expect her, along with fellow Juniors Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams, to be a formidable “Big Three” that could take the Tar Heels deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Bold Prediction

You heard it here first: Alyssa Ustby will average a double-double this season.

She’ll increase her scoring output to 15+ points-per-game, and will become an even stronger rebounder in the process. She will also earn All-ACC first-team honors and will draw consideration for All-American honors as well.

