Alyssa Ustby heads into the new year in style

The UNC Women’s basketball program has been among one of the best teams in the country, as junior Alyssa Ustby’s production has played a large role in the team’s overall success.

Ustby is the definition of versatility. She isn’t just a scorer, in fact, she does a little bit of everything.

Heading into the new calendar year, Ustby, a junior from Rochester, Minnesota, is doing something that no other player in the Atlantic Coast Conference can match.

Currently, Ustby is the only player in the ACC to rank among the top 25 players in the conference in the following statistical categories:

Scoring (14.2 points-per-game, 11th in conference)

Rebounds (9.6 per game, 4th in conference)

Assists (2.8 per game, 25th in conference)

Steals (18, 22nd in conference)

Blocks (14th, 12th in conference)

Ustby is not only one of the top players in the ACC but is quickly emerging as one of the nation’s best. Alongside fellow junior standouts Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams, Coach Courtney Banghart definitely has a core of players that are more than capable of improving on their run to the Sweet 16 a season ago.

The UNC Women’s basketball program’s schedule isn’t getting any easier as conference play gets fully in swing, but with players like Ustby in the mix, North Carolina has a chance to compete with anyone in the country.

