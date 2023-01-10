Alyssa Thompson, Stanford soccer commit, enters NWSL Draft as probable No. 1 overall pick

Harvard-Westlake soccer star Alyssa Thompson is going straight to the pros.

The 18-year-old Stanford commit has registered for the NWSL Draft rather than playing soccer for the Cardinal next season.

Thompson made her debut as a 17-year-old for the US Women’s National Team in October, entering as a sub for Megan Rapinoe in a 2-1 loss to England.

Angel City executed a blockbuster three-team deal with Gotham FC and the Portland Thorns for the right to select Thompson.

She earned honors in 2021 as SBLive’s Southern Section Athlete of the Year after scoring 48 goals in 18 games, leading Harvard-Westlake to Division 1 Southern Section and CIF State Regional championships.

She and her sister, Gisele, became Nike’s first NIL signings from the high school Ranks last May.

The 2023 NWSL Draft starts at 3 pm Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

(Photo by Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports)