Alyssa Thompson for Chipotle US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Following a whirlwind summer and fall in which she represented the United States at the Under-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and then just weeks later made her debut for the US Women’s National Team at Wembley Stadium, forward Alyssa Thompson has been Nominated for the 2022 Chipotle US Young Female Player of the Year award.

As the US Women’s Youth National Team programming returned from its COVID-imposed hiatus, the criteria to be eligible for the 2022 US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year returned: any player who played at least one full international match for any of the USA’s Women’s Youth National Teams are eligible for the award. With two Concacaf Qualifying tournaments and both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups held in 2022, several excellent candidates emerged. Players can win the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Award only once.



While Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff, fans will once again have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.

Making the Case for Alyssa Thompson for US Soccer Chipotle Young Female Player of the Year:

Thompson had eight U-20 caps in 2022 with four goals and was one of the standout players for the USA at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in August in Costa Rica, where she had a goal and an assist.