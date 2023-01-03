Alvin ISD open house to showcase student art focused on Houston Rodeo

Thousands are expected to attend the 2023 Alvin ISD Rodeo Open House on Jan. 12 to view 550 artworks deemed the district’s best entries in this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Program.

The free event will be the first opportunity for the public to see which works have received Awards at the district level and which 60 pieces will continue in the rodeo’s annual competition, which begins with more than 37,000 entries throughout the region, said Jenny Koch, Alvin ISD’s visual arts specialist.

The open house will be from 5:30-7:30 pm at the district’s Liberty Hall, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Iowa Colony.

“Every (Alvin ISD) campus participates in the program,” Koch said.

Many high school students submit paintings, while younger artists work with colored pencils, crayons and paint sticks.

“The students get very, very excited every single year,” said Koch.

What: 2023 Alvin ISD Rodeo Open House Where: Liberty Hall, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Iowa Colony, TX 77583 When: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Jan. 12 Admission: Free



Through last year, Koch was the art teacher at Shirley Dill Brothers Elementary School in Pearland.

It’s Jan. 10, each Alvin ISD art teacher will take 15 to 25 entries to the district rodeo contest at Liberty Hall, where three Judges Hired by the district will select 25 two-dimensional pieces and 15 three-dimensional ones by high school artists, 10 junior high entries and 10 elementary entries, to advance to judging by HLS&R at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Judges will select gold medal and best-of-show winners for the elementary and junior high levels, along with those honors for 2D and 3D categories at the high school level and plus possible special-merit Mentions for high school works.

Because the rodeo keeps the district winners for area competition to be held later this month, only Photographs of the top Alvin ISD art pieces will be displayed at the Jan. 12 events.

Last year’s district winners were revealed by Vicky Satterwhite, the lead art teacher and visual arts teacher at Manvel High School, in a video that can be viewed at https://fbook.cc/4FdK. Althea Ng of Shadow Creek High School won the 2022 Best of Show ribbon for two-dimensional works for her painting, “Made with Care.”

Ng’s painting was one of 72 pieces picked to be auctioned for student awards and the rodeo’s educational fund, through which Seniors can apply for college scholarships. It entered the auction in Lot 39.

Entering the auction in Lot 1 was the 2022 Grand Champion winner, “In His Hands,” a brightly colored drawing that depicted a young cowboy and two grown men with their heads bowed in prayer at a rodeo competition. It was created by Gracin Nguyen, a 16-year-old junior at Pearland ISD’s Glenda Dawson High School, from a photograph taken by her art teacher, Teri Zuteck.

At the rodeo art auction, the drawing went for $250,000.