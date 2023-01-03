Alvin ISD open house to showcase student art focused on Houston Rodeo
Thousands are expected to attend the 2023 Alvin ISD Rodeo Open House on Jan. 12 to view 550 artworks deemed the district’s best entries in this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Program.
The free event will be the first opportunity for the public to see which works have received Awards at the district level and which 60 pieces will continue in the rodeo’s annual competition, which begins with more than 37,000 entries throughout the region, said Jenny Koch, Alvin ISD’s visual arts specialist.