Alva’s College wins gold in MU inter-collegiate Women’s handball tourney

Alva’s College, Moodbidri, won the gold medal in Mangalore University-level inter-collegiate Women’s handball tournament held at the University College Ground here on Wednesday.

The host University College, Mangaluru team created history by winning the silver medal for the first time. Mangalore University Konaje team won the Bronze medal while Saint Anne’s College Virajpet team finished fourth.

Shrimati of the University College won the best goalkeeper prize, while the best scorer went to Tushali from Saint Ann’s College and the best player Prize went to Nishu from Alva’s College. University College Physical Director Keshav Murthy T. read out the winners’ list.

University College Alumni Association president N. Sarath Bhandari was the chief guest in the closing and Prize distribution program. Principal of the host college Anasuya Rai presided over.

The tournament was inaugurated by the Director of Physical Education at Mangalore University Gerald Santhosh D’Souza. “Defeat in any competition is not just a defeat, but an experience for our future success. Therefore, more and more students should participate in such tournaments”, they said.

Arun D’Souza of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru; national handball referee Mohammad Tauseef; trainer Chandrasekhar; physical education lecturers of the University Evening College, Mangaluru, Vishwanath and Ashwath Assisted as referees for the tournament. Ten teams participated in the tournament, a release from the University College said.