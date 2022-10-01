Alvaro Fidalgo’s new nickname in Club America, scored a great goal against Puebla

Alvaro Fidalgo and Club America

September 30, 2022, 21:08 hs

Club America closed the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 in the best possible way by beating Club Puebla. The Coapa team emerged victorious and thus established itself as the leader of the general classification for the playoffs. Fernando Ortiz’s team will now face an opponent that seems accessible for the next round.

The team’s performance was superb against a Puebla team that complicated Guillermo Ochoa’s goal on more than one occasion. However, when it seemed that a draw might be a reality, Club America’s best player appeared with a Lionel Messi-like play.

It was Alvaro Fidalgo, who scored the 2-0 goal just minutes before the final whistle. In that sense, the fans were delighted with the play in which he took off a defender in a great way and shot to cross the local goalkeeper. A goal in the paint that has already given the Spanish midfielder a new nickname.

What do they call Álvaro Fidalgo?

Through social networks, fans are already giving him a nickname for the Talent that has dazzled the whole team and made him a pillar of the club. It is FidalGOAT. Referring to the fact that he is the best of all time, at least in a long time we have not seen a midfielder with such quality in Liga MX.