Alums Donate seed money for new Vandy United golf facility | Vandy

Over the weekend, Vanderbilt University released initial renderings of the planned $11 million upgrades to the school’s men’s and women’s golf facility at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin as part of the Vandy United facilities initiative.

Former Vanderbilt student-athletes Toby Wilt, Brandt Snedeker and Lew Conner made initial donations to fund the project, according to a press release.

“Vanderbilt helped me grow so much as a competitor and individual, and I’m thrilled to help bring together and encourage our golf family to ensure that current and future Commodores have the same opportunities,” Snedeker said.

“Under Coach Limbaugh and Coach Allen, our men’s and women’s programs continue to set the standard for collegiate golf, and [my wife] Mandy and I are Grateful to the dedicated and Talented student-athletes who keep the golf Spotlight Shining on our alma mater and the Middle Tennessee community that means so much to us.”

Among the golf facilities upgrades is the planned construction of a new practice facility, which will be led by course architect Beau Welling. The new facility will include the following:

Renovation and expansion of the existing team clubhouse facilities, which will increase the building’s footprint by roughly two-thirds and include a new lobby, hall of fame, team lounge, Locker rooms, meeting rooms, fitness area, outdoor Terraces and offices

Renovation and expansion of the Cleo and Lewis Conner, Sr. Short Game Practice Facility and driving range tee boxes. This includes Enhancing putting greens with different types of grasses to better mirror playing conditions on competition courses; modifying Chipping areas to create more length for a wider array of shots; and expanding the tee box

A new strokes gained area to continue to help student-athletes train more efficiently and reach their full potential

“This is a Landmark and transformational day for Vanderbilt golf,” head Coach Scott Limbaugh said. “From Day 1, we have been committed to having the best golf program in the country, and this is another step in that pursuit. Our student-athletes already have the opportunity to earn a coveted degree from a world-class university in an amazing city, compete in the best conference in Collegiate golf and have two first-class home courses at Vanderbilt Legends Club. Now, with this commitment they will have unmatched facilities that help them continue to pursue Excellence and also strengthen our team culture.”

Vanderbilt has won five SEC Championships and made 35 NCAA Regional Appearances and 22 NCAA Championship Appearances since 2001.