Alumni Update: Austin’s Bundy takes second in golf meet, BP’s Hagen registers a TD – Austin Daily Herald
Alumni Update: Austin’s Bundy takes second in golf meet, BP’s Hagen registers a TD
Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022
GOLF
Austin grad Ian Bundy tied for medalist honors at the University of Northwestern Invite on Tuesday.
Bundy, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, shot a 79 to lead the Yellowjackets to a second place finish.
FOOTBALL
Austin grad Thomas Kroymann has five tackles and one tackle for loss in two games played for the Blugolds this season.
Kroymann is a senior defensive lineman at UW-Eau Claire (1-2 overall).
Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has two catches for 60 yards and a TD in four games for Minnesota State University in Mankato this season.
Austin grad Oliver Andersen and Blooming Prairie grad Drew Kittelson are also on the Maverick roster.
The Mavericks are 3-1 overall.
LeRoy-Ostrander grad Gavin Sweeney has registered one tackle in one game of action in his freshman season at Upper Iowa University (0-4 overall).
VOLLEYBALL
Hayfield grad Maggie Straightiff has 97 kills, 35 digs and 20 blocks this season at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks are off to a 9-4 overall start.
Hayfield grad Carrie Rutledge has 111 digs this season at the University of Saint Thomas (2-13 overall).