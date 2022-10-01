Alumni Spotlight: Will McCurdy – Auburn University Athletics

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men’s golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program.

A native of Fort Payne, Alabama, Will McCurdy was an All-SEC and All-Region golfer who was a part of the first team to earn a top-five national ranking under Coach Clinard. Later, McCurdy even returned to The Plains to serve as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for the program.

Q: Why did you choose to continue your golf career at Auburn?

McCurdy: My parents are both Auburn grads, and my father was also a starter on the football team from 1982-1987. My childhood Hometown golf hero, Scott Weatherly, was also an alumnus of the Auburn golf program.

Q: What would you consider your biggest accomplishment during your time with the program?

McCurdy: Being named a 2011-2012 All-SEC student-athlete.

Q: How would you describe your college experience in a single word?

McCurdy: Memorable.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your time at Auburn?

McCurdy: Probably the Incredible finish at regionals in 2012. We were a top-five team in the country, and I think we went 7-under in the last 5 holes and made it to Nationals by two shots. Coach Clinard was emotional in the parking lot, and most of us were too.

Q: What degree did you earn from Auburn and what career path did you choose?

McCurdy: Communications. I work as a pre-construction director for Holland Homes, a home builder based here in Auburn.

Q: Do you still play golf? In what fashion?

McCurdy: Yes, I played professionally for six years, then retired in 2018 and got my Amateur status back in 2020. I’m now the 2021 Alabama State Mid-Am Champion and the 2021 and 2022 Saugahatchee Club Champion!

Q: Other than playing, are you still involved with the game of golf?

McCurdy: Not really. I served as a Volunteer Assistant for Clinard and Maggard in 2018-2019, but that’s about it. I have a one-year-old daughter now, and I work a lot. I play once a week to keep some amount of playing ability.

Q: What did you take away from your experiences on the Auburn golf team?

McCurdy: Some lifetime memories and friendships that I wouldn’t trade for anything!

Q: What advice would you give to current and future members of the Auburn golf team?

McCurdy: Soak it up! These four to five years are the only time in your life you’ll feel this team atmosphere and brotherhood.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your time at Auburn?

McCurdy: Yes. I would like to state that I believe I hold an AU golf record as the only one to get paid by his teammates to eat a cheese-filled hot dog from a gas station Rotisserie on a road trip. CC: Jackson Beindorf and Kyle Kopsick.