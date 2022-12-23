Alumni Spotlight: Stuart Moore – Auburn University Athletics

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men’s golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program.

A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Stuart Moore made his mark on the Auburn golf program, representing the AU from Hawaii to Virginia to Japan and everywhere in between. Moore ended his college career in 2006 and earned team MVP honors.

Q: Why did you choose to continue your golf career on The Plains?

Moore: I was between Georgia Tech and Auburn. When I came on my visit(s) to Auburn, I absolutely fell in love with the town, and that love has never left. I played high school golf with a couple of the guys who were already on the team, and I ended up living with them for the first three years I was at school.

Q: What would you consider your biggest accomplishment during your time at Auburn?

Moore: Won the Billy Hitchcock my senior season, including shooting a 64 in the second round. Being named two-time All-SEC and also being named Captain both my junior and senior year.

Q: How would you describe your college experience in a single word?

Moore: Awesome.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your time in college?

Moore: Man, so many great memories. It has to be all of the trips that we got to take and golf courses that we played. Looking back, we went to some amazing spots — Japan, Hawaii four times, Las Vegas three times, Oregon twice, the Homestead in Virginia twice, Yale’s golf course, Oklahoma, Texas, Sea Island for SECs every year. The best memory from all of those trips has to be going to Japan. All of the guys laughed, but I brought a small book that would translate English to Japanese. Each day we played with two Japanese guys and the book came in handy. Also, I’m pretty sure that myself, Patton Kizzire and Tyler McKeever might still be at GasPanic in Tokyo if not for being able to translate some words.

Q: What degree did you earn from Auburn and what are you up to now?

Moore: Finance. I’m a partner at Turner Wood and Smith Insurance.

Q: What did you take away from your experiences on the Auburn golf team?

Moore: That Lee Williams had a better short game than me. I lost hundreds of dollars to Lee in up and down contests at Saugahatchee Country Club. At the time, Lee easily had the best short game of any Amateur in college golf and probably the world. We would have up and down contests for hours on end at Saugahatchee. It would start at a $1 and we would go double or nothing until I owed him about a weeks worth of “Veggies to Go”, his favorite place to eat.

Q: Other than playing, are you still involved with the game of golf?

Moore: Not really. I have one daughter that has shown some interest in golf, so we will see where that goes!

Q: What advice would you give to current and future members of the Auburn golf team?

Moore: Be disciplined in your time management. College will fly by, but this is your opportunity to make your golf game the best that it can be. Set aside time for golf and time for friends. Don’t forget that college is the best time of your life.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your time with the program?

Moore: I’d do it all over again tomorrow if I could!