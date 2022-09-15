Alumni Spotlight: Pam Vaughan ’90, Women’s Soccer/Basketball/Softball

Alumni Spotlights are Q&A’s with former Brandeis student-athletes, across a myriad of disciplines, as they reflect on their Brandeis experience and how it has shaped their lives today. Read more Spotlight features here.

This summer and fall, in conjunction with Homecoming 2022, we will be spotlighting a series of student-athletes who played for our Hall of Fame coaches and have gone on to be successful coaches in their own right.

Name: Pam Vaughan ’90

Sports: Women’s Soccer / Women’s Basketball / Softball

Current job: President, PV Team Consulting

Pam Vaughan is a member of the Brandeis Class of 1990 and Brandeis Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 1996. Pam was a three-sport standout for the Judges, playing soccer, basketball and softball. She was an All-American in soccer, scored more than 1200 career points in basketball and ranks third in career stolen bases in softball. Pam won the Max I Silber Award as the top female student-athlete as a senior. Pam had a successful career as a girls’ high school soccer Coach at Nashoba Regional High School coach, winning a Massachusetts state title in 2004. She is currently the President of PV Team Consulting, where she has provided team building and mental toughness preparation for a number of Brandeis’s programs over the years.

What drew you to Brandeis in the first place, as a Waltham native?

My sister (Kellie ’89) was being recruited, and she loved it, and it seemed great to me, too! I could play three sports; academically, it was a fantastic school, and my parents could come to all of our games. I thought, “Well, that would be convenient!”

Tom Foley, who used to be the tennis coach at Brandeis, also worked at Waltham High School. He is someone who also really encouraged us to come to Brandeis.

How important was being able to play all three sports?

Very important. Back then, it was pretty common. Not as much today. It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t. I played three sports in high school and was going to continue. It never occurred to me that it wasn’t a thing.

People used to ask me, “What was your favorite sport?” And I always answered, “Whatever season I’m in.”

In high school, I also ski raced, so back then I even had four sports going on.

What was your favorite memory of playing soccer at Brandeis?

I don’t know if I have a favorite. . Our team rallied around each other. We had a season when – in overtime, you used to play all 30 minutes [no golden goal] – and eight of our starters got injured. There was one span where we played five overtime games, maybe not in a row, but five of them in a short span. By the fourth or fifth one, I was exhausted. When you realize it’s another 30 minutes after a full 90 minutes, it’s amazing. It’s fine when you have subs, but it was tough that year when we were hurt.

I loved playing with my sister. When it was corner kicks, a lot of the time, it wasn’t us versus the other team, it was Kellie against me, to see who would get to the ball first.

Your 1988 team was the first Brandeis Women’s team that made it to the NCAA Tournament. What was special about that season?

We weren’t especially skilled, necessarily. But we had a lot of grit, and I think people rose up and exceeded expectations when we needed them to. We rallied around Kellie a lot – she set a lot of precedence for the toughness and expectations of the team. And the team got a long really well – as a played and as a coach, Chemistry is really important.

It’s why I got into consulting like I did. The teams in high school that coached had tons and tons of talent, but the most talented team weren’t always the best ones. I started thinking about what I was doing to get the best out of teams. I was incorporating mental toughness, leadership and chemistry. Those three things I needed more than Talent sometimes. Coaches forget those things sometimes. They go right to the Xs and Os. But if you have a team that doesn’t give up – I’ve had talented teams that give up or don’t get along or don’t have the right leadership – you won’t be as successful as when you do.

What led you to become a soccer coach?

Kellie and I had been coaching since high school. In high school my junior year, we would go to the gym and bring in different youth teams, spending an hour a day with a different age level on weekends. I remember one Saturday it was prom, and I was coaching all day, then I ran home, showered and went to my prom!

And when I was in college, we coached our high school ski racing team on Sunday mornings when we could, and we coached a U-12 team. We brought them to campus. I thought that was really cool, seeing college athletes in action.

And I always kept it up. After I got married, my husband and I started coaching a U-14 team in our area, even though we didn’t have kids in the program yet. But when those kids were high school juniors and seniors, I got the [Nashoba Regional] High school job. That was a great transition.

Once I started taking courses and getting my licenses, Denise and I really connected then. We’d discuss coaching methods, and one year we went to the NSCAA [now the United Soccer Coaches] Convention together. We drove down to Philadelphia and talked a lot about shop. And once I started my consulting business, I did some workshops with her teams.

Denise really evolved with her coaching style over the years. She was constantly learning, as was I, so we could discuss what we saw in classes or at conventions.

What are you most proud of professionally or personally?

Aside from my daughters?

What coaching is, is planting seeds in people. Athletes aren’t going to remember scores or results down the road. I just want to teach life lessons, and it just happens to be through sport. If I have been able to give players and student-athletes some of those intangible skills – the mental toughness, the reslience, the resourcefulness, communication, leadership, Synergy – all of which I think are really important in day-to-day life to be successful – if I have influenced people who help pass that on to others, then that makes me very happy. I always wanted to develop good people. Yes, I wanted to win games and championships, but having a positive impact is much more important.

