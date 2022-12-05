Alumni Spotlight: John Stembridge – Auburn University Athletics

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men’s golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program.

A native of Norcross, Georgia, John Stembridge spent four seasons on The Plains before earning his degree in mechanical engineering and Landing a job with Apple in California!

Q: Why did you choose to continue your golf career at Auburn?

Stembridge: I was fortunate enough to attend two recruiting trips to Auburn with football games and the whole tailgate experience. This alone was enough to convince me, but the excellent engineering program at Auburn made it an even easier decision.

Q: How would you describe your college experience in a single word?

Stembridge: Evolving.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your time at Auburn?

Stembridge: Playing at the Southern Highlands Intercollegiate in Las Vegas as a freshman. The golf course was amazing, and the field was full of current tour stars. The team stayed in the Luxor Hotel, which made the whole experience unique.

Q: What degree did you earn, and what are you up to now?

Stembridge: I got my degree in mechanical engineering. I have been an engineer for Apple at the Headquarters in Cupertino, California for almost seven years. My role is the mechanical design of various parts of Apple products. I was on the team for the original AirPods, AirPods Max, latest gen watch display and other future development programs. I lived in China from 2021-2022 as an expat assignment before returning to California.

Q: Do you still play golf? In what fashion?

Stembridge: Yes, I joined Pasatiempo Golf Club in 2022 and am now the reigning club champion. I also compete in Amateur events, most recently the NCGA Amateur at Spyglass Hill. I advanced to match play.

Q: Other than playing, are you still involved with the game of golf?

Stembridge: I worked as a product development engineer at TaylorMade golf from 2014-2016. I was responsible for mechanical design and manufacturing of their clubs.

Q: What advice would you give to current and future members of the Auburn golf team?

Stembridge: Work hard, but enjoy the journey.