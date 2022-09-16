Alumni Spotlight: Brett Boner – Auburn University Athletics

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men’s golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program.

A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Brett Boner was a part of the Auburn program from 1992-97 and was an integral part of the 1994 team that earned the first top-10 placement at the NCAA Championship in program history.

Q: Why did you choose to continue your golf career on The Plains?

Boner: Because it was a dream of mine since I was a kid. My parents met at Auburn, and we tailgated under the same tree for 25 years.

Q: What would you consider your biggest accomplishment during your time at Auburn?

Boner: Realizing I wasn’t going to play if I didn’t work hard, and I definitely didn’t work as hard as I could’ve, but it helped me later in life in both business and golf.

Q: What degree did you earn from Auburn and what are you up to now?

Boner: I got a degree in business management. I am a Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor in Private Wealth Management.

Q: Do you still play golf? In what fashion?

Boner: Yes, I play about six competitive tournaments per year. I was runner-up in the 2018 USGA Mid Am



Are you kidding me?! Brett Boner with a walk-off birdie to win the match! He Advances to Thursday’s #USMidAm final! pic.twitter.com/XpFykmBpry — USGA (@USGA) September 26, 2018

Q: How would you describe your college experience in a single word?

Boner: Erratic.

Q: What advice would you give to current and future members of the Auburn golf team?

Boner: Get to know your teammates as well as you can. Pull for each other while also pushing yourself to be the best you can be. It doesn’t get any easier, but with the facilities you have now and the support you have now, these years can go a long way towards your goals in golf, business, and family.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your time at Auburn?

Boner: Finishing top-10 in 1994 at NCAAs, which at the time was the best ever for the program.

Q: What did you take away from your experiences on the Auburn golf team?

Boner: There is something different about Auburn. It is hard to explain, but it was special being a student-athlete there.