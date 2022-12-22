Alumni Q&A: Writer Mary Troy reflects on story inspirations, shaping UMSL’s MFA program and more – UMSL Daily

You graduated from UMSL more than 50 years ago but are still very connected. What has UMSL, its students, alumni and Faculty meant to you?

I’ve been impressed by the students’ thirst for knowledge, the balancing of their classes, jobs, and home lives. Some schedule conferences between picking up their children and taking their elderly parents to doctors, all while writing reports for their day jobs. Some bring their newborns to class. Some live Briefly in their cars. Conversely, some are professionals: judges, lawyers, teachers, CEOs. Some are traditional students, too, the young and bright. UMSL makes room for all, makes higher education democratic. Many of our graduates are well-published, and we Writers celebrate and support one another, and I remain proud to be part of the English faculty, as Stellar now as it was when I was a student.

How did you inspire your creative writing students to write? How did that evolve over

the years?

For undergraduates, it was more like encouraging, reminding them stories were everywhere, and no one else could tell their specific stories. I urged them to rewrite, think, question and observe, take sentences apart, read widely, re-read books they loved. The MFA writers, already good enough for admittance, had given up much to improve, so the stakes were higher. Good short stories are delicate, as powerful as novels. The difference between success and failure could be as minor as a sentence in the wrong place, or as major as the story being not yet fully understood. I approached each story carefully, read them many times and hoped to give criticisms the Writer could use. Workshops were exhilarating.

This story was originally published in the fall 2022 issue of UMSL Magazine. If you have a story idea for UMSL Magazine, email [email protected].