ALUMNI: Local tandem helps MJC Women’s golf team win state title

Two Manteca-area products had a hand in Modesto Junior College’s Women’s golf team repeating as California Community College Athletic Association state champion.

It is Nov. 14 at Morro Bay Golf Course, the Pirates surged to the title with an Incredible Day 2 tally pushing them two strokes ahead of runner-up College of the Canyons. After totaling a 350 score in the opening round, they followed with a 316 for a two-day total of 666. Saddleback (672) was also in the running.

Sierra High Graduate Mikaella Manto was one of four Pirates to score a 79 in that stellar second round of play. Shealyn Hanrahan led them with a two-day total of 167, while Manto was joined by teammates Janea Caparros, Makena Ebster and Olivia Machado in a tie for 12th place with 168s. Former Ripon standout Zoe Bremer contributed with a 175 for 29th place out of 56.

MJC was also the NorCal regional champion. Bremer took seventh individually, finishing 17-over-par 163 over two days at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera. Manto was tied for ninth with a 165.

FOOTBALL

Jacob De Jesus MJC ATHLETICS/Courtesy Photo

Former Manteca High standout Jacob De Jesus headlined a contingent of local athletes on the All-Valley Conference Team.

The sophomore receiver and special teams returner played a key role in MJC (5-5) winning a share of the conference championship and a berth to the Northern California Football Conference playoffs. De Jesus grabbed 64 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 26 times for 117 yards and another score.

Defensive end Josh Valdez (17 tackles, six for losses, two sacks) and running back Kimoni Stanley (100 rushes, 532 yards, six TDs), both Sierra grads, were also all-conference selections. Ripon alum Ethan Day (16 tackles, six for losses, three sacks) earned Honorable mention as a defensive lineman.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Delta College (19-3-2) is in the CCCAA final four of the state tournament.

Delta College midfielder Taylor McMahon Wards off a player from Sierra College in a NorCal regional final on Saturday.

– photo by Wayne Thallander



The Mustangs face South No. 2 seed Saddleback (19-2-3) of Mission Viejo in the semifinals this Friday at American River College in Sacramento.

Sophomore midfielder Taylor McMahon (East Union) came through for Delta in the NorCal Regional Finals this past Saturday, accounting for both of the team’s second-half goals in a 2-1 win over Sierra College.

Goalkeeper Malia Allen (East Union), forward Kaley Miller (Manteca) and defender Isabella Paniagua (Lathrop) are other area residents on the team.

The state final is on Sunday starting at noon back at ARC. Chaffrey (21-0-2) of Rancho Cucamonga and Fresno City (17-2-4) are in the other semifinal.

CROSS COUNTRY

Abrahim Alsaidi (Ripon) paced three MJC Runners at the CCCAA State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 19, placing 43rd in 21 minutes, 18.6 seconds. It was his second appearance at the state meet.

Johnny Sandoval (East Union) of Delta took 197th in 22:24.8.