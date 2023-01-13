Alum Marvin Jordan in first season as Rams Coach

PEORIA — Manual has once again turned its historic basketball program over to a decorated graduate.

This summer turned into Marvin Jordan’s time as he became the third consecutive Rams alum to be named head coach. Following six seasons as an Assistant Coach to Willie Coleman, Jordan inherited a program with the most Illinois High School Association state trophies in its storied history.

“Being able to step back,” the 2010 grad said, “and look at this as not being a player, but now a Coach — wow — there’s a lot that goes into this.”

The Rams sit at 10-5, through Thursday, notching wins against Peoria Notre Dame and city rival Peoria High. Jordan likes what he’s seen in practices but wants to see more togetherness when things aren’t going their way.

Plus, he’s not assessing his Squad off wins and losses.

“Winning and learning are what we do,” Jordan said. “You (have) got to stay on them. I continue to be that leader for those guys.”

One Coach to another

The 31-year-old Jordan was a freshman when Derrick Booth was hired in 2006 as Manual’s coach. As the starting point guard, Jordan played in two Class 2A state championship games under Booth, finishing as the 2008 and 2010 Class 2A runners-up.

Booth’s disposition — both on and off the court — during his coaching tenure is what sticks out the most to Jordan, who says you never would have known it was his first time being a head coach.

“Just the poise,” Jordan said. “Very poised.”

Booth, who won 221 games in 11 seasons and three state trophies with the Rams, has attended several Manual games and thinks his Jordan is doing an incredible job. He likes Jordan’s collaboration and ability to handle and then learn from his defeats.

Booth, who now works as the Peoria Public Schools Director of Social and Emotional Learning, sees a lot of himself in his former student.

“Marvin being in that position is very special to me,” said Booth, who was 32 years old when he took over at Manual, “because he reminds me just a lot of my journey to becoming the head coach at Manual.

“… He has a great relationship with the students and the families of Manual and the south side of Peoria. They trust him with their kids. I watch how he gets along with the kids, and it’s phenomenal to see.”

Other coaching influences include the staff from Jordan’s college playing days at Niagara.

Three of his former coaches are a big influence on how modern-day Manual is run, including current Villanova head Coach Kyle Neptune, Penn State Assistant Mike Farrelly and Jordan’s former head Coach Joe Mihalich, who is now working under Fran Dunphy at La Salle.

“I’ve (taken) a little piece from each of those guys,” Jordan said, “and kind of molded it together to what I bring to the table.”

Approachable and dedicated

Manual started the season 7-2, winning four games in a row before the historically tough Pontiac Holiday Tournament. There, the Rams finished 1-2 with both losses coming in overtime by two points.

Jordan says those games were important for the group’s growth.

“I felt like the basketball Gods were there just saying, ‘Hey, not yet. Not yet. Go back to the drawing board, figure this out…’, Jordan said. “We took those learning lessons from that and moved on from there.”

Gerron Trapps had a breakout tourney, averaging 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those trio of games. The 6-foot-3 senior guard is one of about six or seven players Jordan wants to see step up and lead.

Managing personalities and building rapport with his players has become Jordan’s top priority.

“What do these guys actually need?” he asks himself. “I’m able to see that, being that I was a player before and now that I’m a coach.”

Jordan talks openly about the difficulties of growing up in South Peoria. It’s something that is very relatable to him. Now, he says his time and energy are perfectly spent teaching the younger generation how to handle everyday struggles.

“That lifestyle itself is a challenge already,” Jordan said, “so just being in their shoes before, knowing that it’s a challenge for them sometimes to get up and come to school today. I understand that we always got to push through that, even adversity. … Not only in basketball but in life as well.

“That’s one of the main things I do try to get across to these guys.”

Stepping on the court

Like all coaches, Jordan has a certain way he wants things done. He enjoys figuring out the right way to get a player to develop. Additionally, if the opportunity to practice with his team arises — especially if a player starts running his mouth — Jordan will hit the court. The former Division I basketball player is still very much in shape, still sporting broad shoulders on a chiseled frame.

Every situation is used as a teaching moment.

“I can show (them) how to do it the way I’m asking (them) to do it,” he said.

Jordan’s new position also comes with an Onslaught of “couch coaches,” as well as those providing constructive criticism. But there’s no shying away from the Manual faithful who want to give him suggestions.

Ultimately, though, Jordan is going to do things his way.

“I’m approachable,” he said, “I get to hear advice from people, and I get to take away from it what I want to take away from it.”

‘They like playing for him’

The Rams are beginning to adopt their coach’s style. Jordan was a fierce defender, very smooth on offense and was always a tireless worker. Not to mention being consistently enthusiastic no matter the situation.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Booth said. “Marvin (brought) a lot of energy and leadership as a player at Manual, and I see those same characteristics as a coach. … He’s nonstop bringing energy to the team, and the team is feeding off of that and the players are feeding off of that.

“They like playing for him.”

His team’s development towards those traits has not gone unnoticed among his city coaching colleagues.

“They’re just playing a really good brand of basketball,” Richwoods Coach William Smith said, “and they’re playing Manual basketball.”

Smith has seen Jordan grow up, knowing the former all-stater since he was a baby as a nephew of his brother. Jordan then played against the Knights when Smith was an Assistant under Mike Ellis, now at Evanston.

Smith says it’s a testament to Jordan’s dedication.

“I love it to see the Lineage of Peoria guys come through,” Smith said, “and keep going back to their schools where they put so much work in.”

