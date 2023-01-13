Alum Marvin Jordan in first season as Rams Coach

PEORIA — Manual has once again turned its historic basketball program over to a decorated graduate.

This summer turned into Marvin Jordan’s time as he became the third consecutive Rams alum to be named head coach. Following six seasons as an Assistant Coach to Willie Coleman, Jordan inherited a program with the most Illinois High School Association state trophies in its storied history.

“Being able to step back,” the 2010 grad said, “and look at this as not being a player, but now a Coach — wow — there’s a lot that goes into this.”

The Rams sit at 10-5, through Thursday, notching wins against Peoria Notre Dame and city rival Peoria High. Jordan likes what he’s seen in practices but wants to see more togetherness when things aren’t going their way.

Plus, he’s not assessing his Squad off wins and losses.

“Winning and learning are what we do,” Jordan said. “You (have) got to stay on them. I continue to be that leader for those guys.”

