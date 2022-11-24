Altus 8u football make nationals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Altus Bulldogs youth football team is full of experience and have been together for a while. With 27 kids coming from across the state to play for this team, they secured an undefeated regular season.

Being Champions in the Oklahoma independent youth football propelled this young bulldog team to earn a spot for national Qualifiers in Chickasha. Even though they were runners up after the qualifiers, these 8 year olds claimed a spot in the national tournament.

“It feels good you know I never really actually been the one so it’ll be our first. It feels great you know there’s talent out here so you know it’s good for them to get their exposure,” Head Coach Anthony Harmon said.

This is the first time in program history that the Bulldogs will compete for a national championship in their division. The players and parents say they are excited for their kids and this opportunity for the team.

“Super excited. He has done a great job all year. All these boys have done a great job. We’re just super thrilled to be going to nationals,” Kim Shelton, a team mom said.

Her son Luke, a defensive lineman, has one word to describe what he’s feeling, excited.

“We’ve had a great season and I’m excited to go to nationals and I’ve never been to Florida so I’m gonna have a good time,” Luke Shelton said.

Another team mom, Mercedes Lamunyon knows this experience doesn’t happen often and the journey for this moment is a cherished one.

“I’m excited it’s a hopefully more than one experience for him but this is a once in a lifetime right now. They worked really hard in any kind of weather to get here we’ve been out there in the cold and the rain. Hot just about anything,” Lamunyon said.

The national tournament will be in Florida, next weekend and the goal is to raise $25,000 for all players and coaches.

“Well we have to try to get the funds pretty quickly so we have a gofundme. Anyone that is local can actually drop off money at the NBC bank Here in Altus and just tell them that it’s going to the Altus youth football league. We’re really trying to push that go fund me that we have we have it on Facebook and we’ve been sharing it around,” Shelton said.

The link to their gofundme is here: https://gofund.me/c754ca38

