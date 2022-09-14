Altimmune stock slumps 56% despite drug meeting main goal of reducing liver fat in trial

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) said all three doses of its medicine pemvidutide met the main goal of a phase 1b trial by showing relative and absolute reductions in liver fat in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In the trial, 94 patients received either 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo administered weekly for 12 weeks, the company said in a Sept. 14 press releases.

The main efficacy goal was the percent (%) reduction in liver fat content from baseline, and the key secondary efficacy objective was the % weight loss from baseline.

At the 1.8 mg dose (with and without diabetes), pemvidutide showed a mean reduction of liver fat content of 68.5%, with 94.4% of patients achieving a 30% reduction in liver fat, 72.2% showing a 50% reduction, and 55.6% of people achieving normalization of liver fat, defined as liver fat fraction of 5% or less, according to the company.

Altimmune added that mean Serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT – high levels of which may indicate liver damage) levels declined in all patients. In people with baseline Serum ALT above 30 IU/L, levels declined more than 17 IU/L at all dose levels and 27.0 IU/L in the 2.4 mg dose group.

The company noted that mean weight losses of 4.9% (placebo-adjusted 4.7%) in people without diabetes and 4.4% in people with diabetes (placebo-adjusted 3.9%) were seen at the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses, respectively.

“We are pleased with the results of this trial, including the extent of liver fat and Serum ALT reductions. Weight loss was within our target range, and good tolerability was observed without the need for dose titration,” said Altimmune President and CEO Vipin Garg .

Gastrointestinal events comprised the majority of the adverse events (AEs) and pemvidutide was reported to be generally well tolerated, the company added.

Altimmune said two people treated with pemvidutide Discontinued treatment due to AEs [at 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg]both secondary to gastrointestinal intolerance.

Altimmune noted there were no clinically meaningful changes in HbA1c or fasting glucose but clinically meaningful reductions in systolic blood pressure were seen. In addition, 2-3 beats per minute increase in heart rate typical for GLP-1 class of drugs was seen.

Pemvidutide is a peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor, according to the company.

ALT -56.13% to $8.89 premarket Sept. 14