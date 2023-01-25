Alpine Bank asks for help from customers to meet its donation goal of $2.5 million that will be spread across Colorado communities
Individuals who use Alpine Bank can help the company reach its $2.5 million donation goal if they participate in its Loyalty debit card program, according to a news release.
The donation campaign comes in light of the bank’s 50th anniversary. According to the release, when an individual uses their Loyalty debit card, the bank is committing to donating 10 cents to support non-profits and community organizations. Eligible individuals must have a checking account with the bank to participate.
A card can be obtained at a local branch or at AlpineBank.com. The bank has Summit County locations in Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Dillon and Frisco.
Last year, Alpine Bank donated a total of $2.07 million exclusively through its Loyalty debit card program, said the release. Colorado communities on the Front Range, mountains, and Western Slope benefited from monies raised in these seven card categories:
- Arts: $250,000
- Community: $717,000
- Environment: $381,000
- Education: $353,000
- Colorado Mountain College: $98,000
- Children’s Hospital Colorado: $255,000
- Fort Lewis College: $16,000
The program is just one way that the bank gives back to the communities it serves. According to the release, additional charitable gifts last year totaled $3.33 million, and Alpine Bank employees contributed more than 20,000 hours of volunteer time to community nonprofits and organizations in 2022.