Alperen Sengun youngest center with 1000 points and 200 assists in NBA history

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

The young center Alperen Sengun posted eight points, rebounds, and an assist in the Houston Rockets’ win against the Philadelphia 76ers 132-123.

Not his best performance, marked by being fouled out, but Sengun still made history as the youngest center to reach 1000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.

He surpassed Brad Daugherty, achieving the mentioned numbers with only 20 years and 133 days of age. Almost a full year Younger than former five-time All-Star and Cleveland Cavaliers player Daugherty (1986-1996).

Sengun is now part of an elite company, with Alvan Adams being third on the list of youngest centers with 1000 points and 200 assists, Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo fourth, and his idol Nikola Jokic fifth.

Making history is becoming a habit for Sengun 🇹🇷 😏 pic.twitter.com/LMMJpxwvxs — FIBA ​​(@FIBA) December 6, 2022

“It makes me happy when they compare me to him because he is my idol,” the young Turkish player confessed before scoring 18 points with seven rebounds against the Defending MVP in late November.

Jokic himself said that Alperen is “very talented“and that the Rockets”should play more through him.“The Turkish big man’s teammates recently also heaped praise on Sengun and compared him to the Denver Nuggets superstar from Serbia.

Alperen Sengun played 20 games in the NBA this season, averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.