Alonzo Mourning Says The NBA “Is In A Good Place”

According to Alonzo Mourning, the NBA has changed since his reign, however, the new court kings are on the right path.

Before taking to the court to remind those in attendance of his Hall of Fame basketball skills, the All-Star shared his opinion on the current state of the league with VIBE during Miami Art Basel at Michelob ULTRA’s pop-up event.

More from VIBE.com

“Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Those are my three go-to guys,” shared Mourning when asked about his current favorite players. He continued to name the Miami Heat as the NBA team he sees going all the way.

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade laughs with former player Alonzo Mourning and host Jason Jackson during the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration at American Airlines Arena on February 21, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

While the season still has a long road to travel until the April 2023 playoff season, Mourning says as a whole, the NBA is in a good spot.

“I’m a little biased because I grew up in a different era,” the 52-year-old explained. “So when you think about it, I know for a fact that in my era it was a lot more physical. It was very entertaining back then, but the game is a good place, and the NBA has done an incredible job of marketing the game, changing the rules, and making it more attractive to the younger generation with the higher-scoring games. So they took the physicality out of it, and now there’s a lot of points being scored.”

Alonzo Mourning Shaquille O’Neal Comebaq Court

Related Story

Alonzo Mourning And Shaquille O’Neal Build “Comebaq Court” For Miami Youth

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation & Icy Hot unveil the latest “Comebaq Court,” refurbished Athletic spaces helping underserved communities get back in the game, in Collaboration with Alonzo Mourning at Overtown Youth Center in Miami, Florida on November 30, 2022.

The 2× NBA Defensive Player of the Year continued to discuss how he views the basketball league will advance.

“I think it’s going to continue to evolve because we’re slowly becoming the number one sport in the world. We’re on the heels of soccer right now, and I think once we start expanding the game… we’re already playing games overseas in Europe, and we’re building minor leagues in Africa and more. We’re creating cultures over there to teach the game, and we’re exporting the culture.”

Click here to read the full article.