Alondra Vazquez drafted #1 in Puerto Rico

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – One of the best to wear the University of Evansville uniform will be taking her talents to the next level. Alondra Vazquez was selected as the #1 pick in the Women’s Superior Volleyball Draw by Atenienses de Manati in her native Puerto Rico.

Vazquez reached an agreement with the team to play in the upcoming season, which runs from February through May. Manati is coming off a strong season that saw them advance to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion.

This will be Vazquez’ first professional league experience. Last summer, she played with the Puerto Rico National Team and competed with the best players in the league.

She will be the 5th UE volleyball alum to play at the professional level and is set to be a teammate with Mildrelis Rodriguez, who graduated from UE in 2019. Genesis Miranda, who was a UE player for two seasons, is also on the team. Cecilia Thon (Spain), Rocio Fortuny (Sweden) and Joselyn Coronel (Puerto Rico) are also playing pro volleyball.

“Alondra had a great career at UE, broke a lot of program records and helped turn this program from one that wasn’t very respected in the MVC to one of the most consistent programs in the conference over the last four years,” UE head volleyball Coach Fernando Morales exclaimed. “We know the passion she has for volleyball and how hard she works. She will have a great career as a professional player as well as in the national team. We will be following every step she takes at the next level.”

With 1,911 kills, Vazquez set the all-time UE program record while completing her career with the 4th-most in Missouri Valley Conference history. Her total of 5,459 attempts was also the most in school history and second in league history.