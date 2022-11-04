Aloha Pride Day | News, Sports, Jobs

The Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER photos

FIRST PHOTO: Oahu kumu hula Brad Lum dances to the song “Kamana Ula” Sung by Cody Pueo Pata on the main stage of Saturday’s Aloha Maui Pride Festival at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului. Lum kicked off the weeklong event with a Sunrise blessing atop Haleakala and helped finish it off Sunday while conducting an ‘awa ceremony. Lum said a big part of the event was honoring the kupuna and Brothers and Sisters who “paved the way for what we have today, including marriage rights and transgender rights.”

SECOND PHOTO: Dash Christian-Dobbertin, 10, jumps to burst a long soap bubble. Loea Ho’opai, 12, (with crutches) said the event was about “celebrating people who mean the most to you and celebrating people who are different.”

THIRD PHOTO: Maui Gay Kickball team members Suher Rasid (from left), Shevaun Bitzig, Ana Lillis, Jessica Patrick, Malu der Kinderen and Donna MacIver pose with a pair of young fans at Saturday’s Aloha Pride event. “We’re happy the rainbow community is out again after three years,” der Kinderen said.



