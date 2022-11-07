ALMOSTGOLF RENEWS FIRST TEE CHAPTER NETWORK PARTNERSHIP FOR 2023

NutleyNew Jersey – almostGOLF, the leader in the practice golf ball category since 2005, continues its commitment to grow the game by renewing its First Tee Chapter Network Partnership for 2023.

almostGOLF is a restricted flight golf ball. The company’s patented CO2 technology creates internal pressure inside the ball, creating the bounce, spin, and true flight of a regulation golf ball.

Founded in 1997, The First Tee’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. A Florida 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the First Tee has developed and continues to develop local non-profit “Chapters” that operate or have the rights to use certain golf courses, driving ranges or other golf facilities in the First Tee’s system of golf training and character education programs, which are located primarily within the United States.

“Our mission at almostGOLF since its Inception has been to create a non-threatening, safe, and inviting opportunity for anyone to learn or simply practice the game of golf,” said Teddy Durkin, President of almostGOLF. “Our partnership with the First Tee represents an ongoing effort to support that mission and introduce more young people to golf as a recreational activity.”

almostGOLF has seen a surge in its business with the boom in golf since the pandemic. Hit it straight, play a fade or shape a draw, almostGOLF gives you accurate feedback that makes practice realistic and helps improve your game. almostGOLF is perfect for working on those 30, 40, 50-yard short game shots and even the big stick if you have the space.

“When you don’t have the time to go to your local course or a driving range or you’re a new golfer who might be slightly intimidated to go to a driving range by yourself, almostGOLF provides a great opportunity to practice in your backyard, school yard or neighborhood park,” said Durkin. “It’s safe and fun for some quality family time or if you simply want to get some swings in to keep your game sharp.”

almostGOLF will be attending the First Tee’s Network Summit 2022, November 16-18, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The three-day summit will celebrate the First Tee’s 25th anniversary bringing chapters together from across the country for Networking and exchanging ideas of how the First Tee can make an even bigger impact on their local communities.