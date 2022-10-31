“Almost Threw My Phone Away”: Ex-NBA Champion’s Halloween Tribute to 50 Cent Draws Flak From Fans

Over the years, NBA players have worn some legendary outfits for Halloween. Several players try to wear the best costume possible and some of them are out of this world. And sometimes a few costumes get trolled by fans. And a former NBA champion who tried to pay tribute to 50 Cent was one of them as it drew major flak from fans.

Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam has had a really good start to the season. He is averaging over 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. And the Raptors have a 3-3 record so far. Siakam may have had a good start to the season, but his latest efforts on Halloween have seemingly failed to impress fans.

Siakam decided to dress up as 50 Cent to pay tribute to the legendary rapper.

NBA fans troll Pascal Siakam for trying to pay tribute to 50 Cent

Fans apparently did not like Siakam’s effort to mirror 50 Cent. They trolled the All-Star for trying to look like the rapper.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Best Halloween costumes over the years

The Halloween weekend is in full swing, and NBA players are donning some impressive outfits. Over the years, the players have done some creepy and creative Halloween costumes. LeBron James has been in the league for 20 years now and he has worn some creative outfits over the years. Last year, he wore a creepy look and a few years ago, he donned a Pennywise costume. His teammate, Anthony Davis, donned a Frankenstein Monster look, and he has worn the Batman costume as well.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and his family dressed up as the Flinstones, and Stephen Curry and his family dressed up as pirates. Curry’s teammate, Klay Thompson dressed up as Jackie Moon. JaVale McGee has one of the best outfits last year, as he came dressed as a guard from the popular show ‘Squid Game’. Even Carmelo Anthony dressed up as the boss from the same show.

Teams have also tried their hand at Halloween. The Utah Jazz had their players dressed up as characters from the Mario Party game. Overall, Halloween has been a fun tradition in the NBA. And many times, fans are in love with the costumes.

What did you think of Pascal Siakem’s 50 Cent costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.