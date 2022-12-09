Almost 50,000 votes for World Young Handball Player 2022







Explanation of the voting process in which handball fans participated in polls and Jury members.

Fans (33% of all votes) voted per position. Players with the most votes got 4, the lowest 1 point. Player with the highest number of votes in total Abdelrahman Mohamed got 5 points – one extra point.

Jury members could give from 1 to 10 points to the favorite players.

Here is votes (bold by fans + Jury = total)

WORLD YOUNG LEFT WING 2022

Baptiste Damatrin (HBC Nantes – France) (46%, 2,653 Votes) 4 + 3 = 7

Alexander Blonz (Pick Szeged – Norway) (42%, 2,418 Votes) 3 + 5 = 8

+ 5 = 8 Alex Pascual Garcia (CS Dinamo Bucharest – Spain) (10%, 578 Votes) 2 + 4 = 6

+ 4 = 6 Samuel Zehnder (TBV Lemgo – Switzerland) (3%, 145 Votes) 1 + 8 = 9

Total Voters: 5,794

WORLD YOUNG LEFT BACK 2022

Hassan Kaddah (Zamalek – Egypt) (51%, 7,121 Votes) 5 + 3 = 8

Eric Johansson (THW Kiel – Sweden) (38%, 5,246 Votes) 3 + 10 = 13

Simon Pytlick (GOG – Denmark) (8%, 1,158 Votes) 2 + 6 = 8

Julian Köster (VfL Gummersbach – Germany) (3%, 373 Votes) 1 + 3 = 4

Total Voters: 13,898

WORLD YOUNG PLAYMAKER 2022

Ahmed Hesham (USAM Nimes Gard – Egypt) (46%, 1,286 Votes) 4 + 2 = 7

Tobias Grøndahl (Elverum – Norway) (27%, 748 Votes) 3 + 6 = 9

Domen Makuc (Barca – Slovenia) (21%, 576 Votes) 2 + 6 = 8

Juri Knorr (Rhein Neckar Lowen – Germany) (6%, 156 Votes) 1 + 6 = 7

Total Voters: 2,766

WORLD YOUNG RIGHT BACK 2022

Francisco Mota da Costa (Sporting CP – Portugal) (72%, 3,278 Votes) 4 + 8 = 12

Zoran Ilic (Telekom Veszprem – Hungary) (13%, 574 Votes) 3 + 3 = 6

Mads Hoxer Hangaard (Aalborg Handbold – Denmark) (8%, 362 Votes) 2 + 6 = 8

Emil Wernsdorf Madsen (GOG – Denmark) (7%, 335 Votes) 1 + 3 = 4

Total Voters: 4,549

WORLD YOUNG RIGHT WING 2022

Antonio Martínez (BM Ademar Leon – Spain) (44%, 1,469 Votes) 4 + 3 = 8

WEST AV TEIGUM, HÁKUN (Skanderborg – Faroe Islands) (25%, 828 Votes) 3 + 7 = 10

Walther Chrintz (Fuchse Berlin – Sweden) (18%, 611 Votes) 2 + 7 = 9

Mamadou Diocou (La Rioja – Spain) (14%, 466 Votes) 1 + 3 = 4

Total Voters: 3,374

WORLD YOUNG LINE-PLAYER 2022

Javier Rodriguez (La Rioja – Spain) (34%, 891 Votes) 5 + 3 = 8

Veron Nacinovic (MHC Montpellier – Croatia) (31%, 818 Votes) 3 + 5 = 8

Felix Möller (Savehof – Sweden) (23%, 597 Votes) 2 + 2 = 4

Theo Monar (HBC Nantes – France) (13%, 342 Votes) 1 + 8 = 9

Total Voters: 2.648

WORLD YOUNG GOALKEEPER 2022

Abdelrahman Mohamed (Al Ahly – Egypt) (85%, 12,878 Votes) 5 + 5 = 10

Viktor Hallgrimsson (GOG Handbold – Iceland) (11%, 1,681 Votes) 3 + 8 = 11

Dominik Kuzmanović (RK Nexe – Croatia) (3%, 436 Votes) 2 + 2 = 4

Miljan Vujovic (TBV Stuttgart – Slovenia) (2%, 230 Votes) 1 + 5 = 6

Total Voters: 15,225