Almost 300 events offered during Arts Month in the region | Pikes Peak Courier

The world can always use more empathy and connection.

And guess what builds both? Watching an actor deliver a heart-wrenching monologue, listening to an opera singer reach into her soul for an aria, Encountering an oil painting that punches you in the guts.

Arts Month, an annual October tradition across the Pikes Peak region and the US that celebrates and invites the community to attend arts and culture events, can help us become better humans.

“It gives us a reason to be in the same space and experiencing the same thing,” said Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region Executive Director Andy Vick. “It’s a positive thing for human beings and for our community.”

The month is also a chance to prove the naysayers wrong, the ones who like to gripe that there’s nothing to do in the area.

Almost 300 cultural opportunities fill the 31 days of October, including visual arts, theater, film, poetry, music and dance.

Arts Month, held in cities across the US, was founded in 1993 by Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit that works to promote arts and culture.

It began in 2014 in the region.A few of this year’s highlights include an Arts Month Mixer on Wednesday at Kinship Landing, with music, food, poetry and more; Funky Little Theater Company’s “The Play Crawl,” featuring 10 microplays that audience members will visit on foot, Oct. 11 at Ute Pass Cultural Center & Pavilion in Woodland Park and Oct. 12 at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City; and Plein Air Live, Oct. 14 at Lumen8 Rooftop Social, where Latino artists will paint en plein air.

Electric bike share Pike-Ride will offer Riders three free 30-minute trips along with a self-guided Arts Month bike tour during the month of October.

After a couple of years of scanty at best arts events due to the pandemic, this year’s Arts Month is back to pre-pandemic times and the ideal time to remind the community of its vibrant scene.

“We as a cultural office can’t do anything about COVID-19, we can’t do anything about inflation and the economy, but what we can do is lift up the arts and remind everyone the arts are still here and still happening, Vick said. “Let’s reengage and reconnect with the arts and culture in this community.”

After all, creating flourishing cultural opportunities helps make a city more attractive to potential residents, workers and fresh talent.

“The arts is part of a larger Ecosystem in a community,” Vick said, “and Vital in order to grow community and make the region a wonderful place to live.”

Go online to artsoctober.com to find events, daily profiles of local artists and more.

