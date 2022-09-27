Alma volleyball off to Stellar start in 2022 – The Morning Sun

Success is a matter of consistency.

Consistently consistent versus consistently inconsistent.

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 season the Alma High School volleyball team has been the former as the Panthers have won one invite title and advanced to four invite Championship matches.

One season ago the Panthers won a Division 2 district title and stunned a heavily-favored Midland Bullock Creek team in the regional semifinal round before falling to state powerhouse Cadillac in a D2 regional final, finishing the campaign out at 25-21-1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button