Alma volleyball off to Stellar start in 2022 – The Morning Sun

Success is a matter of consistency.

Consistently consistent versus consistently inconsistent.

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 season the Alma High School volleyball team has been the former as the Panthers have won one invite title and advanced to four invite Championship matches.

One season ago the Panthers won a Division 2 district title and stunned a heavily-favored Midland Bullock Creek team in the regional semifinal round before falling to state powerhouse Cadillac in a D2 regional final, finishing the campaign out at 25-21-1.

So far this season the Panthers are 22-7 overall with all seven losses coming to ranked teams.

So what’s the story, coach?

“The last couple years we would be streaky and it would be reflected in our record,” said Alma head Coach Kristi Lippert, who is in her sixth year at Alma. “Last year we Peaked at the right time, but this year we’ve been consistently tough and scrappy. It’s a close-knit group that does everything you can ask. What more can you ask for?”

On paper the Panthers don’t bring a ton of height to the table this fall and aren’t the type of team that will hammer an opponent into submission via Relentless attacking. Rather, they just consistently send the ball back over the net via a ball-control offense and solid back-line defense.

Bump, set, spike.

Returning all-conference players like Jada Munro and Adison Green have led the charge while Gracie Mellinger and Zoe Jackson have played exceptionally well.

Conference-wise the Panthers compete in one of the toughest conferences in the state as Frankenmuth is currently ranked ninth in D2 while Birch Run is receiving votes as an Honorable mention team. Essexville-Garber recently fell from the rankings, yet were ranked ninth a couple weeks back.

Alma nearly beat Garber a couple weeks back, winning the first two sets before dropping the final three in a five-set defeat. That said winning the conference title might be a stretch this fall, but putting together another solid postseason run could definitely happen.

On Wednesday the Panthers host Freeland at 7 pm on ‘Senior Night.’