Alliance League volleyball tournament results from Saturday

LocalSportsJournal.com

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Catholic Central and Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball teams competed in the Alliance League Tournament on Saturday.

The Crusaders finished just shy of the top three with a fourth-place finish.

MCC got by Zion Christian (25-12, 24-26, 18-16) and Grand River Prep (21-25, 25-13, 15-8).

Losses came against Tri-Unity (25-20, 25-17) and Zion Christian (25-20, 25-17) in a rematch.

Claire LaVigne led the production with 46 assists, 26 digs, 12 aces and 11 kills.

Elana LaGuire threw in 14 digs with 10 aces and Natalie Rich added 16 kills and seven aces. Aubrey Shepherd and Katherine Grevel contributed 10 digs and five blocks respectively.

Calvary Christian saw an early exit with a double elimination against Potter’s House (16-25, 18-25) and Grand River Prep (18-25, 17-25).

Ella Dykman made 16 kills, nine digs and an ace, while Kamea Sutherland chipped in nine kills, nine digs and two aces.

Marissa Tyler had 32 assists, 10 digs and an ace. Sarah Deuby offered up 10 digs and an ace.

Muskegon Catholic Central (11-15) will be at Holton on Tuesday for a tri-match.

Fruitport Calvary Christian (5-12, 2-6) will travel to Pentwater on Tuesday.