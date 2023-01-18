Alliance for the Arts presents ‘The Last Show’ – written and performed by Derek Lively, directed by Bill Taylor | News, Sports, Jobs

Theater Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts is proud to present the world premiere of The Last Show written and performed by Derek Lively. This brand new work, developed locally and directed by producing artistic director Bill Taylor, is set in an illegal underground nightclub, in a city where all public social gatherings and all forms of art have been banned.

Theater Conspiracy has a distinguished history as a leader in the development of new work having presented over 30 world premiere plays in Fort Myers. This latest work is a collaboration between Lively and the theater over the last several months.

“We used to hold a New Play Contest every year and became the victim of our own success, receiving over 700 entries a year,” said director Bill Taylor. “That was too much for our small group. I made the decision to select one artist a year to work with and develop their show. Derek has done numerous shows with us as a professional Equity actor. I knew he had a new show in mind so I reached out to see if we could work together and it has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait to see how audiences react.

“Similar to our recent production of Clown Barwe will be completely rearranging the theater to create another Immersive experience for the audience.”

This show contains adult language and content. Please use discretion.

Derek Lively portrays a performance artist who risks arrest and possibly his life to perform for the first (and last time) in front of his dying mother. With nothing but a few props and a bottle of cognac, the performance artist holds nothing back because this show is unlike any other that he has ever performed.

Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for non-members and available at ArtInLee.org or by calling the box office at 239-939-2787. Performances are Feb. 16 – 18 and 23 – 25 at 7:30 pm and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m

About the Actor

Derek Lively is a veteran of the New York stage, but happily calls Southwest Florida his home. He is thrilled to be back at Theater Conspiracy. Previous performances at the Alliance for the Arts include King in King Hedley IIDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in The MountaintopFrederick Douglass in The AgitatorsWalter Lee Younger in A Raisin in the Sun and Canewell in Seven Guitars.

Source: Lee County Alliance for the Arts

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit ArtInLee.org.