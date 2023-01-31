Alliance for the Arts presents February exhibit ‘Unearthed’ on display Feb. 3-25 | News, Sports, Jobs

The Alliance for the Arts invites the public to its opening reception of Unearthed: Camyljah Rose and Khaysie Tiburcio on Feb. 3 from 5-7 pm The free event features the works of Camyljah Rose and Khaysie Tiburcio, as well as light refreshments provided by Jayne Baker. The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 3-25, at 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Through their individual practices, Camyljah Rose and Khaysie Tiburcio create art meditating on the idea of ​​discovery. Both artists approach their work with a sense of playfulness. Through experimentation, they allow their practice to evolve and change organically, letting one piece grow into the next. This exhibition presents a series of paintings made on the artists’ road to self-discovery. Each painting represents an idea or emotion the artist has unearthed from the tangled roots of her mind. Camyljah and Khaysie each paint in an effort to understand themselves, and with the hope of being understood by the viewer.

Camyljah Rose

Camyljah Rose is a Georgian gardener and artist with work focusing on shared human experiences and relating those with flowers. She graduated from Albany State University with a concentration on Fine Art in 2017. After graduation, Rose shared her education and experience with children as a Visual Arts Teacher.

As a gardener, Rose is fascinated by the parallel between gardening and human relationships. The act of gardening, intentionally Guiding the growth of a living thing, makes her reflect on her relationships. She sees flowers as the visual manifestation of the battle happening in the root. Her work uses color and florals to portray conflict, repair, and the scale of the human experience.

As a mother and gardener, Rose enjoys creating beautiful experiences with her family and friends. Art for her serves as a documentation of the temporary parts of life.

Khaysie Tiburcio

Khaysie Tiburcio is a Trumpeter and artist based in Florida. Born in the Dominican Republic in 2004, where she was first introduced to painting at 4 years old and inspired by her artist Uncle Cristian Tiburcio. She views art as a direct extension of her personality and curiosity. Through the use of mixed mediums and abstract styles, Khaysie explores different themes, techniques, events, and emotions that she and others have experienced.

Khaysie’s work combines bright colors and playful ambient spaces to create a sense of curiosity. Plants feature in her work as a reference to growth. She sees her paintings as a direct reflection of her personality.

She has exhibited her work through competitions, galleries, and a billboard near I-75 in 2021. Her next goal is to continue experimenting with different mediums and incorporate sculpture into her practice in the near future.

Member Gallery: Art by Sherry Diaz

Theater Gallery: Judy: An Art-versation by Kinfay Moroti

On a winter day in 1977, Judy Webster looked for Courage on the sidewalk outside a Department of Children and Families (DCF) building in downtown Chicago.

Four years earlier, Judy’s alcoholism, mental disorders and neglect forced DCF to take her son Kenney.

Inside the DCF building, Judy met an eccentric and sensitive caseworker. Judy begged to see Kenney. The caseworker said she couldn’t. She begged more.

Moved by Judy’s love for Kenney, the caseworker found an unconventional way for Judy to reach her son. But for it to work, Judy would have to be vulnerable and trust someone she barely knew.

“Judy,” is an art-versation that explores what it means to love, communicate and trust.

Created by local storyteller, Kinfay Moroti, the one-hour interactive experience runs daily from Feb. 3-25. Advanced tickets required.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit us at ArtInLee.org.

Source: Alliance for the Arts