Alliance for the Arts presents Anne Stagg and Laura Tanner as November exhibit | News, Sports, Jobs

The Alliance for the Arts invites the public to its opening reception of Feedback Loop: Anne Stagg and Laura Tanner on Nov. 4 from 5-7 pm The free event features the works of Anne Stagg and Laura Tanner, as well as light refreshments provided by Jayne Baker. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 4-26 at 10091 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers.

Anne Stagg and Laura Tanner Graham are visual artists whose work draws from their experiences growing up in the South. Although outwardly, their work appears to be very different, one using abstraction and the other using Collage with pictorial imagery, they both turn a critical eye towards the South and explore how built systems and false narratives reinforce systems of inequity and invisibility.

Anne Stagg: Anne Stagg eloquently addresses some of the Humanitarian issues of our time through modes of formal abstraction, employed not only within her densely layered paintings, but also in the iterative process through which her work is made. Her process is not one of economy, but one of catastrophic loss through an unforgiving process of elimination using white paint.

Laura Tanner: Laura Tanner’s examines revisionist histories that reinforce systems of inequity through her richly detailed, hand drawn and hand cut collage-like constructions. She combines invented imagery derived from oral histories together with images borrowed from wallpaper patterns, cookbooks and Americana advertisements, capitalizing on America’s propensity for sentimentality to expose discriminatory power structures through the lens of a Southern female perspective.

Theater Lobby: Carol Imes-Luscombe and Kathryn Kain

The work in this show was executed in the Catawba Island studio last summer. The botanical prints are from plants foraged in the fields and gardens on the Ohio island. Imes-Luscombe and Kain began this venture several years ago by Gathering plants that interested them visually but has led the artists to research the plants’ botanical names and their unique qualities. It is exciting to see the vegetation transformed into unusual colors and compositions unlike the reality they live in. The artists have been on a journey into the art of the monotype; resulting in pieces that are both surprising and delightful.

Member Gallery: The Fort Myers Beach Art Association

Come see the Fort Myers Beach Art Association in their temporary home since Hurricane Ian destroyed the Association’s own gallery space.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit www.ArtInLee.org.