Alliance for the Arts presents an Intimate Evening of Jazz featuring Ben Rosenblum | News, Sports, Jobs

Ben Rosenblum, the internationally-touring, multi-instrumentalist has been described as a Talent not to be missed. Rosenblum combines his modern, melodic sensibility with his broad knowledge of a variety of musical lineages from the past 100 years. Drawn from an eclectic repertoire which includes selections from the jazz and popular music traditions, as well as global music influences from South America, Eastern Europe, Ireland and the Caribbean. The band never repeats the same program twice in a row – every evening is a unique experience shaped by the audience and the setting. Foulds Theater at the Alliance for the Arts will be the perfect venue for An Intimate Night of Jazz.

The concert is set for Feb. 1, with doors opening at 6 pm and Ben taking the stage at 7 pm Tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite.

Since the release of his debut trio album, Instead, Rosenblum has toured with his trio and sextet throughout the United States, including multiple extensive tours of the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast, and internationally in Canada, Europe and Japan. He was a Featured soloist at Carnegie Hall’s Stern-Perelman Auditorium – with Reona Ito’s New York Harmonic Band – and has appeared at prestigious venues throughout the world, including at the Appel Room at Lincoln Center, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Ravinia, Himawari-No- Sato Concert Hall in Yokohama, Bird’s Eye in Basel and the Library of Congress. His second album, River City, was called “richly romantic” and “well-realized” by JAZZIZ Magazine, which featured the title track as part of their Fall 2018 CD. Recently, Rosenblum released his third album, Kites and Strings, which is the first to feature him on both piano and accordion alongside his sextet, the Nebula Project. In 2020, the Nebula Project was voted runner-up for Best New Artist in JazzTimes’ Readers’ Poll.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit www.ArtInLee.org.