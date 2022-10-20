Alliance for the Arts partners with local, displaced arts community | News, Sports, Jobs

Alliance for the Arts has become a Refuge for local arts organizations that suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.

It is well documented that Fort Myers Beach suffered catastrophic damages. The Fort Myers Beach Art Association and Gallery lost the brick and mortar that stood for over 50 years. Star Sherwood, President, reached out to the Alliance asking for studio space for displaced artists to work. They are now just one of the growing number of art organizations the Alliance for the Arts is hosting.

“We are actively listening to the needs of our artistic community here in Southwest Florida and responding with solutions to help us all recover from this natural disaster as quickly as we can,” said Executive Director, Molly Deckart. “The arts, and the Alliance, will continue to serve as an important part of the Healing process.”

As part of the relief efforts, Nice Guys Production is hosting a SWFL Strong Benefit Concert at the Alliance for the Arts on Nov. 18, starting at 2 pm More details will be available soon.

The Fort Myers YMCA has been hosting day camps for children currently out of school. To offer those children a change of scenery, the Alliance Hosted an art class on campus as well as a gallery tour guided by the current artist on display, Ian Summers.

Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) is utilizing Alliance classrooms for their drawing, theater and painting courses. FSW’s Digital Art program is also utilizing studio space through the end of the semester.

Florida Repertory Theater has moved their showings of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill to the Alliance’s Foulds Theater daily until Oct. 29. Tickets are available on their website, FloridaRep.org, or at the door of 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.

About the Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit us at www.ArtInLee.org.