Alliance for the Arts calls for Florida artists to submit work to the 37th annual All Florida Juried Exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs

The Alliance for the Arts is excited to be hosting the 37th Annual All Florida Exhibition. This annual show is the most anticipated of the year. As the name suggests, this exhibition features pieces created by artists working in a wide variety of media from all over the 65,000 square miles that make up Florida.

Artists in Florida are encouraged to submit their pieces for this juried exhibition. Categories for entry are sculpture, painting (including oil, acrylic, collage, watercolor and mixed media), photography, prints and drawing. An entry may consist of one to three artworks. All entries are due by Jan. 23. If you would like to be considered for this show, please download the prospectus found on, ArtInLee.org/AllFlorida2023. For more information, please email the gallery manager at [email protected]

The accepted entries will come together for an award-winning and exciting exhibition in March 2023 representing Florida’s contemporary artists. Awards include $1,000 cash for Best In Show, a 2nd place gift certificate, $100 cash for 3rd place and Juror’s Choice Award(s) of Alliance for the Arts membership(s).

Receptions and gallery tours are open to the public and do not require tickets or reservations. While the gallery admission is free, a $5 Suggested donation keeps the Alliance programming affordable and accessible.

While visiting the exhibit, please be sure to also participate in the Arts & Economic Prosperity survey. All answers are Anonymous and help to measure the economic and social impact of arts and culture in our community! More information can be found at americansforthearts.org.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, call 239-939-2787 or visit www.ArtInLee.org.