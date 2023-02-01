Alliance for the Arts and Our Mother’s Home to host Valentine’s dinner event | News, Sports, Jobs

Alliance for the Arts and Our Mother’s Home are hosting the second annual Share the Love: Dueling Pianos. This year’s event will once again take place outdoors on the GreenMarket lawn under the newly installed Café lights. Gates open at 5 pm and the show takes place from 6 to 9 pm

The event will take place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and features an interactive dueling piano concert with a catered buffet dinner benefiting two organizations: the Alliance for the Arts and Our Mother’s Home. This event is a perfect date night for you and your sweetie or make it a Galentines Night Out.

“In the spirit of collaboration, I always love events that are mutually beneficial to organizations,” said Molly Deckart, executive director of the Alliance. “There are so many reasons to Share the Love!”

Tickets are $100 per person and include dinner, dessert and live entertainment. There will be a Champagne toast as well as a cash bar. Proceeds from the event will go to both the Alliance and Our Mother’s Home.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit ArtInLee.org.