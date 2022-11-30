Alliance builds support system for UGA’s Black art students | Arts & Culture

Lonely.

That is how fifth-year art student Jordan Campbell describes their experience at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art.

With around 1 in 12 UGA students being Black or African American, Campbell, like many other Black students, is often the only person of color in the classroom. In a field where only about 3.9% of artists are Black, this feeling of isolation is amplified for many Black student artists.

“It’s very, very lonely. It’s not that I walk around everyday angry and upset, frustrated at the injustice and racism in my face. Well, it’s just very isolating,” Campbell said.

Campbell is not alone in these feelings of isolation.

In 2020, several Lamar Dodd students formed the UGA Black Artists Alliance as a way to create a safe space and bring a sense of community to Black student artists across campus.

Campbell was one of the first undergraduate students to join the BAA after a graduate student in their class recommended it to them.

Since its creation, the Alliance has worked with the Lamar Dodd’s Solidarity and Justice Committee to host several events for Black students to participate in, including two exhibitions featuring work from Black student artists, student-led town halls and lectures from visiting artists.

It is Nov. 18, the BAA Hosted their first joint table at the Dodd Market, an art sale which gave over 90 student artists a chance to sell their work without facing the high start-up costs of traditional markets.

Senior drawing and painting major Temple Douglass feels the market has been a great way for all artists to explore selling, as it creates a supportive, low-stakes environment and is one of the few marketplaces where artists can keep all of their earnings. Douglass is a member of the BAA and runs their Instagram account.

“[We’re] trying to promote the idea of ​​selling but we [also] thought about the fact that a lot of people might not have enough to fill a big table,” Douglass said. “For people who were a little shy or…in general, with a lot of people with a small amount of things, we thought it would be a good idea to at least give the opportunity for people to sell together.”

The BAA’s table featured various textiles and ceramics by Campbell, prints and stickers from Douglass and letterpress prints and handmade books from Master of Fine Arts Graduate student AJ Aremu. With more work to sell, first-year studio art Graduate student Jasmine Best set up next to their table, selling various prints, including those of her textile works about Southern Black femme identity.

Master of Fine Arts candidate and Unofficial president of the BAA, Zahria Cook, was also present at the table, maintaining Inventory and helping with set-up.

Cook said hosting their own table allowed the BAA to create a Black presence to support each other and form a community within the busy market.

“We’ve been able to sit here and talk to each other all day but also engage with other people, like [those] who don’t know about the BAA,” Cook said.

As Graduate students, Cook and Aremu also helped encourage and give advice to Younger students in the BAA on pricing and selling.

Douglass, who participated in last year’s market as well, says selling can be a nerve-wracking experience and is even more difficult for Black artists.

“It is obviously harder to get people to want to stop and talk to you or to feel comfortable approaching a very white audience, especially if your work is very reflective of you and your experiences as a Black person,” Douglass said. “Sometimes, people might not be able to relate or the main consumer might not want to purchase your stuff because obviously it is not as relevant to them as it is to you.”

Outside of selling, Douglass also says it can be hard, and at times frustrating, for Black artists to get a good critique of their work.

As a multimedia visual artist, Campbell often uses their work as a reflection of their own personality and life experiences. Because of this, they find that their work often feels misunderstood by their predominantly white professors and peers.

“It’s just a general unawareness,” Campbell said. “You get criticized and you are met with a lot of blank stares. no feedback, [or it’s] very surface. You can tell when people don’t really want to engage with [or] make the effort to understand your work. And when they do… it’s taxing on you because you have to explain yourself whereas nobody else really has to do that.”

The BAA offers students a chance to get a second opinion from other Black artists who may better understand their work. For many, this is one of the only opportunities to reach out to other Black artists in the school.

“The BAA has offered us more POC [people of color] artists to come and talk about [our] work,” Aremu said. “I feel like within our program, we have mostly white teachers. So, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve recently been feeling like [with] my work they’re just saying yes to say yes, and stay on the PC [politically correct] level.”

Aremu was shocked and even stressed when they first came to UGA.

“For my undergrad, I went to Georgia Southern [University] and, even though it also was a PWI [predominantly white institution], my graduating class was predominantly Black women so that’s who I was used to,” Aremu said. “Coming here, [it was] only me and Zahria as the Black women in the program.”

With the BAA, Aremu feels like they now have an opportunity to connect with like-minded people and have a safe space to communicate.

“It was really nice to be able to meet some other people and have them to lean on and turn to and talk to,” Douglass said. “I feel like the past two years, it’s kind of made the school feel more like a home or more of a comfortable place for me. And I’ve also felt like the school has done a good job supporting us.”

Moving forward, the Alliance hopes to increase membership and continue serving as a Gathering point for all Black artists, not just those involved in the art school.

With a current percentage of Black students at UGA four times lower than the percentage of Georgians who are Black, it is much harder for the BAA to welcome new members.

“I want BAA to be bigger, but that requires more Black people to be in the art school,” Campbell said.